Christmas at Dublin Castle returns for festive season

CHRISTMAS AT Dublin Castle has returned for 2022, bringing a festive market to the historic courtyards of the castle in partnership with Dublin City Council.
Climbing up the Castle’s hill through a forest of Christmas trees, visitors will discover a boutique open-air Christmas market in the heart of Dublin which offers something for everyone: alpine chalet-style stalls selling decorative crafts, inspiring gifts ideas and delicious food, musical entertainment and the added bonus of access to the beautifully decorated State Apartments of Dublin Castle and the Neapolitan Crib in the Chapel Royal.
Speaking ahead of the opening of Christmas at the Castle Minister of State with responsibility for the Office of Public Works, Patrick O’Donovan, said:
“We are delighted to partner with Dublin City Council again this year for the return of the incredibly popular Christmas at the Castle. This Christmas market is the perfect opportunity to enjoy time together with family and friends and to immerse yourself in Christmas traditions in the beautiful historic surroundings of Dublin Castle.
"Between the Christmas market and the many other wonderful festive activities in the city this winter, there is a lot of Christmas cheer in the air and I am hopeful that businesses in the city centre and the tourism sector will benefit from the increased footfall.”
Lord Mayor of Dublin Caroline Conroy added:
"Christmas is such a wonderful time of year and it is truly magical at Christmas at the Castle. There is something for everyone this year with more attractions, live music and stalls than ever before, the atmosphere is truly memorable. I’m urging everyone across Dublin to come along to Dublin Castle and immerse yourself in the Christmas spirit that this magical market has to offer."
For the duration of the Christmas market, the Castle’s historic upper courtyard will transform into a little village of traditional alpine market stalls selling an array of decorative crafts and inspiring gift ideas along with mouth-watering treats.
Visitors to Christmas at the Castle can indulge in traditional fare by artisan producers, soak up the festive atmosphere and enjoy the vintage funfair on site. Evening music performances ranging from bouncy choral arrangements to festive rock music will add to the Christmas atmosphere and get visitors into the festive spirit.
On two weekends, 10-11 and 17-18 December, the indoor craft market will once again take place in Castle Hall in the Bedford Tower, showcasing the very best of Irish design and craftsmanship for sale.
Christmas at the Castle will run from 8 December to 21 December from 14:00 to 21:30 daily with a minimum of two and a maximum of three sessions per day. This is a free, ticketed event. While online tickets are all booked out, we will aim to facilitate a small number of walk-ups as capacity allows throughout each day.
For more information about stall holders and musical acts, go to www.dublincastle.ie. Cashless transactions are preferred on site.