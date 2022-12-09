Christmas at Dublin Castle returns for festive season

Speaking ahead of the opening of Christmas at the Castle Minister of State with responsibility for the Office of Public Works, Patrick O’Donovan, said:

“We are delighted to partner with Dublin City Council again this year for the return of the incredibly popular Christmas at the Castle. This Christmas market is the perfect opportunity to enjoy time together with family and friends and to immerse yourself in Christmas traditions in the beautiful historic surroundings of Dublin Castle.

"Between the Christmas market and the many other wonderful festive activities in the city this winter, there is a lot of Christmas cheer in the air and I am hopeful that businesses in the city centre and the tourism sector will benefit from the increased footfall.”