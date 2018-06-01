On yer bike! Deadline for unemployed millennial ordered out of parents' home

A 30-year-old man who was ordered by the New York Supreme Court to move out of his parents home has been spotted packing up his belongings ahead of the deadline of his eviction later today.

Michael Rotondo was sued by his parents who said that they had made several attempts to evict him from their home in Syracuse, in New York state.

Rotondo had never contributed to any household expenses or assisted in any household chores after moving back in eight years ago, according to papers filed with the New York court.

His parents, Mark and Christina, issued him with a letter in February and one again a month later offering him $1,000 to leave and the offer of help finding a job, but their son refused.

Rotondo's eviction is due to be completed by midday (Eastern Daily Time) today.

He told reporters on Thursday - after taking a break from packing to "run an errand" on his bike - that he will be keeping his belongings in a self-storage unit nearby until he finds new accommodation, which he hopes will be “someplace inexpensive, with internet”.

The New York Post reported that Rotondo hasn’t been on speaking terms with his parents and has said that he is unlikely to speak to them ever again.

His parents have been unavailable since they successfully sued for eviction earlier this month.