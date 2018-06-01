On yer bike! Deadline for unemployed millennial ordered out of parents' home
News

On yer bike! Deadline for unemployed millennial ordered out of parents' home

A 30-year-old man who was ordered by the New York Supreme Court to move out of his parents home has been spotted packing up his belongings ahead of the deadline of his eviction later today.

Michael Rotondo was sued by his parents who said that they had made several attempts to evict him from their home in Syracuse, in New York state.

Rotondo had never contributed to any household expenses or assisted in any household chores after moving back in eight years ago, according to papers filed with the New York court.

His parents, Mark and Christina, issued him with a letter in February and one again a month later offering him $1,000 to leave and the offer of help finding a job, but their son refused.

 

Advertisement

 

Rotondo's eviction is due to be completed by midday (Eastern Daily Time) today.

He told reporters on Thursday - after taking a break from packing to "run an errand" on his bike - that he will be keeping his belongings in a self-storage unit nearby until he finds new accommodation, which he hopes will be “someplace inexpensive, with internet”.

The New York Post reported that Rotondo hasn’t been on speaking terms with his parents and has said that he is unlikely to speak to them ever again.

His parents have been unavailable since they successfully sued for eviction earlier this month.

See More: Bank Of Mum And Dad, Living At Home, Millennial, New York, Parents, Rotondo, Supreme Court, Syracuse

Related

TV and radio presenter Eamonn Holmes asks Queen for an interview during OBE ceremony
News 22 hours ago

TV and radio presenter Eamonn Holmes asks Queen for an interview during OBE ceremony

By: Sean Smith

Should Ireland decriminalise drugs? Addiction specialist urges new laws
News 23 hours ago

Should Ireland decriminalise drugs? Addiction specialist urges new laws

By: Jack Beresford

Northern Ireland could get joint EU/UK status to solve Brexit hard border crisis
News 1 day ago

Northern Ireland could get joint EU/UK status to solve Brexit hard border crisis

By: Sean Smith

Latest

Visa chaos as millions of customers left unable to use bank cards across Ireland and Europe
News 18 hours ago

Visa chaos as millions of customers left unable to use bank cards across Ireland and Europe

By: Aidan Lonergan

Ireland roadshow aiming to help the construction industry develop and thrive
Business 19 hours ago

Ireland roadshow aiming to help the construction industry develop and thrive

By: Sean Smith

Status orange warning issued for 16 Irish counties ahead of ‘severe thunderstorm activity’ and lightning strikes
News 19 hours ago

Status orange warning issued for 16 Irish counties ahead of ‘severe thunderstorm activity’ and lightning strikes

By: Aidan Lonergan

Astonishing taxpayer cost of funeral for burglar who broke into OAP's home revealed
Home & Garden 21 hours ago

Astonishing taxpayer cost of funeral for burglar who broke into OAP's home revealed

By: Jack Beresford

21-year-old arrested after five seriously injured as car ploughs into crowd
News 1 day ago

21-year-old arrested after five seriously injured as car ploughs into crowd

By: Sean Smith