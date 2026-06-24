Young man dies following early-morning collision in Co. Kerry

A YOUNG man has died following a road traffic collision in Co. Kerry in the early hours of this morning.

The single-vehicle collision occurred on the N72 near Calfmount, Barraduff at approximately 2.20am.

The driver of the car, an adult male aged in his 20s, was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.

He has been named locally as 21-year-old Joshua Kamara Lynch from Barraduff.

Gardaí have said investigations are ongoing and have appealed for anyone who witnessed the collision to come forward.

Road users who may have camera footage and were travelling on the N72 near Calfmoun between 1.45am and 2.20am are asked to make the footage available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Killarney Garda Station on (064) 667 1160, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

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