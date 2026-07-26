Mayo overcome Kerry to end 75-year wait for All-Ireland glory 

MAYO have ended a 75-year wait to get their hands on the Sam Maguire after a thrilling 1-20 to 1-17 win over Kerry in the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Final at Croke Park.

Since their last success in 1951, Mayo have made the final 11 times and lost them all, twice after a replay.

However, they saw off the challenge of holders Kerry to end the so-called Mayo curse and secure their fourth All-Ireland title.

"The wait is over, Sam is home, Mayo abú," said Mayo captain Jack Coyne as he lifted the trophy at Headquarters.

Kerry start strongly

It didn't look like Sam would be coming home as Kerry hit three points without reply in the opening minutes before David McBrien opened Mayo's account.

It failed to disrupt Kerry's rhythm as they raced into a seven-point lead, points from Seanie O'Shea either side of a David Clifford goal making it 1-5 to 0-1.

However, after a couple of efforts fell short, Mayo began to find their range, two-pointers from Jack Carney and Ryan O'Donoghue either side of a Sean O'Brien free making it 1-6 to 0-5.

The Westerners chipped away at Kerry's lead, with points from Darragh Beirne, O'Donoghue and Sam Callinan making it a one-point game at 1-6 to 0-8 after half-an-hour.

Tom O'Sullivan and Beirne traded points before Mayo levelled after Tommy Conroy's point was awarded following a Hawkeye check.

Kerry had the last say before the interval as they edged in front through Joe O'Connor to go in ahead at half-time, 1-8 to 0-10 and perhaps hoping the break would stymie Mayo's purple patch.

However, after 75 years of pain, another 15 minutes wasn't going to extinguish the Green and Red fire.

Mayo set the pace

Mayo were level moments after the break through Beirne and took the lead when Kobe McDonald split the posts with a free a minute later.

Any questions as to how the Westerners would handle the pressure of being in front were answered when Beirne turned home McBrien's ball from close range after a wonderful run from O'Donoghue to make it 1-12 to 1-8.

Kerry meanwhile mustered a couple of wides before Keith Evans opened their account for the second half.

Mayo continued to control the game and after a couple of wides themselves, extended their lead through a Carney effort from outside the arc to make it 1-14 to 1-9 after 45 minutes.

Kerry weren't about to give up their grip on the Sam Maguire so easily however and after being denied superbly by Jack Livingstone, Paudie Clifford converted the 45 to make it 1-14 to 1-10 and spark a revival.

As Mayo looked to sew the game up with McDonald hitting the post and a few efforts dropping short, Kerry exploited the space at the back.

The Clifford brothers and Graham O'Sullivan all pointed to cut the gap to one point, 1-14 to 1-13 with 20 minutes left.

However, with one hand on the Sam Maguire, Mayo strengthened their grip as they upped the tempo, McDonald's goal-bound effort turned over the bar superbly by Shane Murphy for a point.

David Clifford once again made it a one-point game but Mayo's magical touch saw them extend their lead by four, Jordan Flynn and McDonald with fine efforts before a magnificent O'Donoghue two-pointer made it 1-19 to 1-14 with eight minutes to go.

O'Donoghue spurned a chance to extend the lead from a free before Flynn's close-range effort cannoned back off the bar.

With time running out, Kerry piled forward and a two-pointer from David Clifford and a point from brother Paudie made it 1-19 to 1-17 with three minutes left to set up a tense finale.

However, a wide from the younger Clifford and an effort from O'Shea came up short before Conroy all but sealed the victory for Mayo with a point seconds from time.

Kerry needed a goal to level it but there was no time to deny Mayo a deserved and overdue win as Martin McNally blew to bring 75 years of pain to an end.

'A day for Mayo'

"I am absolutely honoured to accept the Sam Maguire Cup on behalf of the Mayo football team and the people of Mayo," Coyne told the crowd afterwards.

"To those players and coaches who wore the green and red in years gone by, you've inspired generations.

"These men inspired us to wear the green and red. You have laid the foundations, inspired us and shown us what it means to play for Mayo. I hope we honoured your legacy today.

"A special mention must go to those Mayo people who are no longer with us, who dreamt of this day. Again, we hope we made you proud.

"This victory belongs to each and every one of you, whether you're here in Croke Park or wherever you are across the world.

"Today is a day for Mayo."

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