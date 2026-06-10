Gardaí appeal for information on movements of car after driver fled fatal collision in Co. Limerick

GARDAÍ have appealed for information on the movements of a vehicle after the driver fled the scene of a fatal collision in Co. Limerick.

The incident occurred on the N21 between Abbeyfeale and Newcastle West at around 11pm on Monday, June 8.

A man aged in his 30s, who was a passenger in the Seat Leon, was pronounced deceased at the scene of the three-vehicle collision.

Gardaí have revealed that a firearm was recovered from the vehicle, which they believe may have also been in Co. Cork and Co. Kerry prior to the collision.

"The male passenger of the first car, aged in his 30s, was pronounced deceased at the scene," read a statement from gardaí.

"His body has been conveyed to the mortuary at University Hospital Limerick where a post-mortem examination will take place in due course. The coroner has been notified.

"The driver of the first car left the scene on foot and gardaí are seeking to identify this person.

"A firearm was recovered at scene from the vehicle and will be subject to further technical and ballistic analysis.

"Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have seen the first vehicle, a Seat Leon with the registration plate KV12-KHP, in the Kerry, Limerick and Cork North areas between Sunday, June 7, 2026 and Monday, June 8, 2026 to come forward.

"Gardaí are particularly interested in speaking with any business premises that may have provided accommodation to any occupants of this vehicle, as well as service stations where occupants of the vehicle may have obtained petrol."

Road users who may have camera footage and were travelling on the N21 from Newcastle West towards Abbeyfeale between 11pm and 11.30pm on Monday are asked to make the footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Newcastle West Garda Station on 069 20650, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

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