Murder investigation underway after woman's body found in Killarney

A MURDER investigation is underway after a woman’s body was discovered at a home in Co. Kerry.

The body was found at a domestic residence in Muckross Road, Killarney on July 7, Gardaí have confirmed.

A postmortem has now been completed, the results of which have not been shared, and the probe into the incident has since been upgraded to a murder investigation.

The police force confirmed it is “continuing to investigate all the circumstances surrounding the discovery of the body”.

“A post-mortem examination on the remains of the deceased has been completed by the State Pathologist Dr Linda Mulligan,” they added.

“The results of this post-mortem examination are not being released for operational reasons.

“This investigation has now been upgraded to a murder investigation.”

The scene remains cordoned off while a technical examination of the location continues.

A senior investigating officer has been appointed to lead the investigation, from an incident room set up at Killarney Garda station.

Gardaí have appealed for any witnesses to the incident to come forward.

“Anyone who was in the Muckross Road area of Killarney between 11pm on the 6th of July and 5am on the 7th of July 2026 and who may have camera footage, including CCTV or dashcam, is asked to provide this footage to investigating Gardaí,” they said.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Killarney Garda Station on 064 667 1160, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.”

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