Young man dies in Co. Tipperary collision
News

Young man dies in Co. Tipperary collision

A young man has died in a two-car collision in Co. Tipperary.

Four other people were injured in the incident, which occurred on the N24 in Ballykisteen shortly before 9pm on Saturday.

A 19-year-old man, who was a passenger in one of the cars, was fatally injured in the collision.

His body was taken to University Hospital Waterford, where a post-mortem is due to be carried out.

The male driver and male passenger of the car were taken to University Hospital Limerick, where the passenger remains in a serious condition.

The two occupants of the second vehicle were taken to University Hospital Limerick with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The N24 in Ballykisteen remains closed this morning for a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators, while local diversions are in place.

Gardaí have appealed for anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tipperary Garda Station on 062 80670, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

See More: Tipperary

Related

Tributes paid after Tipperary hurler Dillon Quirke passes away aged 24
News 11 months ago

Tributes paid after Tipperary hurler Dillon Quirke passes away aged 24

By: Gerard Donaghy

Bodies of elderly English couple may have lain undiscovered for 18 months
News 1 year ago

Bodies of elderly English couple may have lain undiscovered for 18 months

By: Irish Post

Investigation after dogs seized from deplorable conditions in Tipperary
News 1 year ago

Investigation after dogs seized from deplorable conditions in Tipperary

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Ten Minutes with John Lynch
Entertainment 1 day ago

Ten Minutes with John Lynch

By: Irish Post

Scenic beauty and cultural tensions
Comment 1 day ago

Scenic beauty and cultural tensions

By: Malachi O'Doherty

'We want plays that cry out to be performed’ says Fishamble theatre company's Jim Culleton
Entertainment 2 days ago

'We want plays that cry out to be performed’ says Fishamble theatre company's Jim Culleton

By: Fiona Audley

Aer Lingus becomes first airline to introduce on-board recycling on short-haul flights into Ireland
News 2 days ago

Aer Lingus becomes first airline to introduce on-board recycling on short-haul flights into Ireland

By: Fiona Audley

Stunned shoppers were served by Jedward when ordering breakfast this morning
Life & Style 2 days ago

Stunned shoppers were served by Jedward when ordering breakfast this morning

By: Fiona Audley