Young man dies in Co. Tipperary collision

A young man has died in a two-car collision in Co. Tipperary.

Four other people were injured in the incident, which occurred on the N24 in Ballykisteen shortly before 9pm on Saturday.

A 19-year-old man, who was a passenger in one of the cars, was fatally injured in the collision.

His body was taken to University Hospital Waterford, where a post-mortem is due to be carried out.

The male driver and male passenger of the car were taken to University Hospital Limerick, where the passenger remains in a serious condition.

The two occupants of the second vehicle were taken to University Hospital Limerick with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The N24 in Ballykisteen remains closed this morning for a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators, while local diversions are in place.

Gardaí have appealed for anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tipperary Garda Station on 062 80670, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.