Witness appeal as man who died in ride-on lawnmower collision named locally
News

GARDAÍ have appealed for witnesses to come forward after a man was killed when he collided with a car while he was travelling on a ride-on lawnmower in Co. Tipperary.

The man, aged in his 30s, has been named locally as Kieran McArdle, who was from Ballypatrick in Clonmel.

His lawnmower collided with a car on the N76 at Kilcash Cross at around 9.50pm on April 11.

He was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident.

The colision happened on the N76 at Kilcash Cross in Clonmel

There were no other injuries reported.

Gardaí are now appealing for witnesses to come forward, particularly two other motorists who were in the area of the time.

“Gardaí are particularly looking to speak with two motorists who may have passed a ride on lawnmower on the N76, moments before this incident occurred,” the police force said in a statement.

“These two vehicles were travelling on the N76 in the direction of Kilkenny and coming from Clonmel,” they added.

“Any other road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area on the N76 between 9.30pm and 10.30pm are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on (052) 6177640, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

