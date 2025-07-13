'Terrible sadness' engulfs town in Co. Tipperary after death of young girl in swimming tragedy

A TOWN in Co. Tipperary has been engulfed in a 'terrible sadness' following the death of a young girl in a swimming tragedy.

Freya Tobin, 12, was with friends when she got into difficulty at a local swimming spot on the River Suir in Newcastle on Friday afternoon.

She was airlifted to Cork University Hospital but later passed away.

Mattie McGrath, independent TD for Tipperary South, described Freya as a 'bright, kind, and spirited young girl' whose death had left the town shocked.

"A terrible sadness has descended upon our close-knit community of Newcastle following the heartbreaking news of the loss of young Freya Tobin," he said.

"On what should have been a joyful summer's day, we are instead united in grief, disbelief, and sorrow.

"Freya was a bright, kind, and spirited young girl who brought joy to all who knew her.

"Her smile, her warmth, and her presence will be deeply missed by everyone in our village, especially by her loving family, her school friends in Scoil Mhuire, and all the young people who shared her journey through life.

"This is an unimaginable tragedy that has shaken us to our core. My thoughts and prayers, and those of our entire community, are with Freya's family and all those who loved her."

He added: "In the coming days, let us all lean on one another, uphold each other, and offer the gentleness and strength that makes Newcastle such a special place.

"Freya, may your gentle soul rest in peace."

'Dark cloud of sorrow'

Máirín McGrath, independent councillor for Cahir, also paid tribute to the young girl.

"A dark cloud of sorrow hangs over our village of Newcastle on this most beautiful day," she said.

"Yesterday evening's news has stopped everyone in their tracks and has left our entire community heartbroken.

"The tragic loss of Freya Tobin, a lovely girl who was known across the village for her warm smile and outgoing personality, is something we will all struggle to come to terms with, especially her loving family and large circle of friends."

She added: "We are thinking of the many young people who are grieving today, and especially her friends that were all enjoying the summer sun on the banks of the River Suir yesterday.

"Please know that support is available and you are not alone.

"As a community we are also deeply grateful to the emergency services and all who responded with such care and professionalism.

"In the days ahead, may we continue to support one another with kindness and compassion, as Newcastle always does in times of difficulty."

'Gentle soul'

Freya had recently graduated from sixth class at Scoil Mhuire Caisleán Nua, which opened on Saturday to offer support to pupils, parents and staff.

A prayer service was also held at Our Lady of the Assumption Church in Newcastle.

A fundraiser set up to support Freya's family with funeral costs has so far raised more than €3,000.

"Freya was the kindest, most gentle soul to grace the community of Newcastle," read the appeal.

"There wasn't a single person who did not know her name, nor whom she wouldn't have said hello to when passing through the village.

"She touched the hearts of every single person that had the pleasure of knowing her, and you couldn't help but leave her company with a smile on your face."

It added: "Her death leaves behind a wave of deep sorrow and regret. The kind that such a small community will never truly recover from."