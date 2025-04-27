'Always smiling': Tributes paid to girl, 18, who died after car entered river in Co. Tipperary

TRIBUTES have been paid to an 18-year-old girl who died after a single-vehicle collision Co. Tipperary.

Leaving Cert student Bronagh English was the driver and sole occupant of a car that left the road at Kilaldry Bridge, Kilmoyler, Cahir and entered the River Aherlow at around 10pm on Thursday.

The Clonmel native is due to be laid to rest after funeral Mass at St John the Baptist Church in Powerstown on Tuesday.

'She lit up the classroom'

Rockwell College, where Ms English was a sixth-year student, was among those to pay tribute to her following Thursday's tragic news.

In a statement, the college described her as 'a kind, vibrant, happy, and talented student and friend who will be dearly missed and remembered with great love'.

Meanwhile, Powerstown National School said they were 'truly shocked and devastated to hear of the tragic and untimely passing' of their past pupil.

"Bronagh was one of those children who was always smiling, such a happy girl,” read a statement.

"She was full of fun, joy and laughter and lit up the classroom. She was beautiful both inside and out.

"We offer our heartfelt and sincere condolences to all of Bronagh's family and friends at this incredibly sad and difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all."

'Our community is shattered'

Clonmel Ladies Hockey Club, where Ms English and her sister were members, offered their condolences for the 'unimaginable loss of beautiful Bronagh'.

"Our community is shattered," read a statement.

"There will be no club matches this weekend. We ask that you all look after and support each other.

"If anyone is struggling with their grief, please reach out for support."

Meanwhile, one of Ms English's former clubs, Moyle Rovers, posted: "As we mourn the very sad passing of a talented young life and former player, our sympathies go out to Brónagh's family and we will do all we can to help and support them in whatever way we can."

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them.

Road users who may have camera footage and were travelling on the L3101 or in the Kilmoyler area around the time of the incident are asked to make the footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Cahir Garda Station on 052 7445630, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.