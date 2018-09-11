Aslan frontman Christy Dignam opens up about incredible career on the 30th anniversary of debut album 'Feel No Shame'

THIS year marks the 30th anniversary since Aslan broke on to the Irish music scene with the release of their debut album Feel No Shame.

To mark the occasion, the band have spent much of the past few months touring Ireland playing the songs that cemented their place as legends of Irish music.

Ahead of their first London show in years at Subterania on Saturday 15th September, Christy Dignam spoke to the London Calling podcast about the band's early days rehearsing in a pig sty near Dublin airport, the success of songs like 'Crazy World' and 'This Is' and how being diagnosed with terminal cancer has changed his perspective on life.

Tickets for the gig are available here.