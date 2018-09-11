Aslan frontman Christy Dignam opens up about incredible career on the 30th anniversary of debut album 'Feel No Shame'
Podcast

Aslan frontman Christy Dignam opens up about incredible career on the 30th anniversary of debut album 'Feel No Shame'

(Picture: AMA Music Agency)

THIS year marks the 30th anniversary since Aslan broke on to the Irish music scene with the release of their debut album Feel No Shame.

To mark the occasion, the band have spent much of the past few months touring Ireland playing the songs that cemented their place as legends of Irish music.

Ahead of their first London show in years at Subterania on Saturday 15th September, Christy Dignam spoke to the London Calling podcast  about the band's early days rehearsing in a pig sty near Dublin airport, the success of songs like 'Crazy World' and 'This Is' and how being diagnosed with terminal cancer has changed his perspective on life.

Advertisement

Tickets for the gig are available here.

See More: Aslan, Christy Dignam, Crazy World, Entertainment, Feel No Shame, Interview, Ireland, Music, Podcast

Related

Latest

The Irish Post Country Music Awards 2018: Make sure to tune in tonight for an evening to remember live on TG4
Entertainment 36 minutes ago

The Irish Post Country Music Awards 2018: Make sure to tune in tonight for an evening to remember live on TG4

By: Aidan Lonergan

Colin Farrell defends use of the N-Word as he stars alongside Liam Neeson in new Steve McQueen thriller 'Widows'
Entertainment 1 hour ago

Colin Farrell defends use of the N-Word as he stars alongside Liam Neeson in new Steve McQueen thriller 'Widows'

By: Aidan Lonergan

Ryanair bans journalists from annual shareholders meeting to stop discussions 'being distorted'
News 3 hours ago

Ryanair bans journalists from annual shareholders meeting to stop discussions 'being distorted'

By: Aidan Lonergan

Body found in search for man who went missing while jet skiing on Lough Erne
News 4 hours ago

Body found in search for man who went missing while jet skiing on Lough Erne

By: Aidan Lonergan

Dolphin found and freed by Cork firefighters has been found dead
News 15 hours ago

Dolphin found and freed by Cork firefighters has been found dead

By: Rebecca Keane