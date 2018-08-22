Irish comedy writer Graham Linehan on the upcoming Father Ted musical and his incredible career in television
Podcast

ANYONE who has laughed their backside off to an episode of Father Ted, The IT Crowd or Black Books should be familiar with Graham Linehan.

After kicking off his career as a film critic with Hot Press magazine, Linehan went on to co-write the most famous Irish comedy series of all time, Father Ted, with colleague and friend Arthur Mathews.

As well as that, the Dublin-born writer and director has won BAFTA awards for The IT Crowd, Big Train, Black Books and Count Arthur Strong, as well as making cameo appearances in I'm Alan Partridge and Little Britain.

More recently, Linehan went through a difficult period in his personal life having battled testicular cancer.

Thankfully, in June, he announced that he had beat the illness.

Shortly thereafter, news emerged of a Father Ted musical in the works, which sees Linehan team-up with Mathews for the first time in years.

On the back of both this great personal and professional news, The Irish Post sat down with Graham to reflect on it all.

