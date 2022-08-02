491,000 people watched TG4's All-Ireland Ladies Football Finals between Kerry and Meath on Sunday

ACCORDING TO figures from TAM ratings it has been revealed that the Ladies Football finals on Sunday between Meath and Kerry was watched by 491,000 people.

The game was broadcast live on TG4 last Sunday and was watched by viewers from over 50 countries

Meath retained their All-Ireland crown after beating Kerry and it is reported that viewing peaked at 5.10pm with 279,800 viewers.

46,400 attended the match in person in Croke Park on Sunday, the first TG4 Ladies Football Final to have full capacity allowance since 2019.

TG4 Director General Alan Esslemont said, “My deepest gratitude to all the counties especially Wexford and Kerry who battled to the end through this season’s Championship, hearty congratulations to both Laois and Meath and I am really looking forward to the re-match of Antrim and Fermanagh which will be carried live on TG4.

A special word of thanks goes to the huge crowd which travelled to the Finals from all the corners of Ireland. County Meath especially have become a role model for other counties in how to build huge attending support for LGFA in both genders and at all ages. Sunday’s massive expression of Meath ‘fandom’ in Croke Park brought their county the greatest credit. Sunday’s broadcast was the 22nd edition of the TG4 Ladies Gaelic Football Championship, a unique history of a sport minoritized by society being championed by a language media minoritized by the state. By consciously standing together we have grown together.

As we approach the 50th anniversary of the LGFA in 2024 let us all hope by that time that we are even further along the road towards true equality of opportunity for both Ladies Gaelic Football and Irish language media.”