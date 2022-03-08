A bursary has been launched by Sky Ireland to support members of the Irish women's football team

A BURSARY for members of the Ireland women’s football team has been announced today by Sky Ireland.

The fund will be labeled the ‘Sky WNT Fund’ and will help players of team with educational studies and careers off the pitch

The project was started in Dublin today and it was also announced that a minimum of €25,000 to support five Women’s National Team players will be available with every player able to avail of the initiative if needs be

Attending the event today were Ireland manager Vera Pauw, Shelbourne player Saoirse Noonan, and former players Emma Byrne and Paula Gorham.

Pauw said she was delighted that Sky were trying to make a difference to women's football.

"Sky have been a fantastic partner for the Republic of Ireland Women's Team since coming in and their continued support is helping us to reach new audiences and make a real difference in women's football.”

“The creation of a special fund to help our players beyond the football pitch is truly amazing and will go towards helping our players remain as positive role models and be successful in whatever path they take.

“We are extremely proud of our players for what they do to break down barriers and inspire others. This fund shows that Sky understands that the players need to think about their long-term futures, not just in the game but when they eventually hang up their boots."

Noonan sang a similar tune to her manager

“Our partnership with Sky has marked a real turning point for this squad. It coincided with the equal pay announcement and all of that culminated in a real sense of belief within the team.

“Every player gives 100% to this squad and, speaking from experience, it can be difficult juggling club and international football with a career. The launch of this Fund will make a real difference to the team.”

Noonan and Pauw will have to get ready for the next group stage fixture against Sweden on April 12th in Tallaght for their World Cup 2023 qualifying campaign.