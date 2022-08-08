A live referee microphone was used for the very first time for Kerry's senior hurling championship final last weekend
Sport

A live referee microphone was used for the very first time for Kerry's senior hurling championship final last weekend

a studio shot of a hurling stick, ball, and helmet.

DURING Kerry's senior hurling championship final last weekend on TG4, a live referee microphone was used for the very first time. 

John O’Halloran from Limerick was the man in the middle for Causeway and Ballyduff at Austin Stack Park in Tralee, 

Causeway secured their ninth County SHC win and emerged victorious with a 2-15 to 0-16 score-line. 

But the most interesting aspect of the game was O’Halloran’s calls being heard by viewers watching the game live on GAA Beo 

Fans were quick to give their take on the new innovation 



 

One user replied to Sport TG4 and said, "Tg4 leaving the rest for dead in covering Gaa. Hand the whole Gaa marketing & tv coverage over to them. They r way ahead of the rest for novelty & creativity." 

Another said: "Would be excellent to have. Would let the viewer hear the referees reasoning on decisions. More of it needed @RTEgaa @SkySportsGAA 

Other sports like Rugby have had referee audio technology for years, while the likes of Football(soccer) have not yet added it to their sport. 

It will be interesting to see if the GAA continue this trend and bring it to the intercounty scene on TV's around the country, here's hoping. 

See More: GAA

Related

Davy Fitzgerald will step away from his role with Cork senior camogie team after one year
Sport 5 hours ago

Davy Fitzgerald will step away from his role with Cork senior camogie team after one year

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Tributes paid after Tipperary hurler Dillon Quirke passes away aged 24
News 1 day ago

Tributes paid after Tipperary hurler Dillon Quirke passes away aged 24

By: Gerard Donaghy

Cork vs Kilkenny: All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship Final details
Sport 2 days ago

Cork vs Kilkenny: All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship Final details

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Latest

Nathan Collins has said 'settling at Wolves has been easy'
Sport 2 hours ago

Nathan Collins has said 'settling at Wolves has been easy'

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Preview: Shamrock Rovers vs KF Shkupi of North Macedonia second leg details Rovers lead 3-1 on aggregate
Sport 3 hours ago

Preview: Shamrock Rovers vs KF Shkupi of North Macedonia second leg details Rovers lead 3-1 on aggregate

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Man arrested in Belfast as police seize dozens of puppies in suspected smuggling case
News 1 day ago

Man arrested in Belfast as police seize dozens of puppies in suspected smuggling case

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man charged after teenage girl sexually assaulted in Co. Antrim
News 1 day ago

Man charged after teenage girl sexually assaulted in Co. Antrim

By: Gerard Donaghy

Murder investigation launched seven months after Tyrone man's disappearance
News 1 day ago

Murder investigation launched seven months after Tyrone man's disappearance

By: Gerard Donaghy