A player has been suspended at Larne FC for wearing a t-shirt with a pro-IRA slogan

A CLUB in Northen Ireland has suspended one of its players with immediate effect after an he was pictured in a t-shirt with a a pro-IRA slogan on Sunday.

John Herron was photographed wearing the t-shirt at a concert on Sunday evening.

The t-shirt read “tiocfaidh ár lá” and “ooh ah up the ra” written on the front,

Larne FC have now acted.

A statement stated that Herron will not play for the club at any level during his suspension while an investigation gets underway.

“Following the circulation of an image online yesterday evening (Sunday), Larne Football Club can confirm John Herron has been suspended with immediate effect,” the statement reads.

Club Statement on John Herron.https://t.co/rm9KMrZke4 — Larne Football Club (@larnefc) August 15, 2022

“For the period of his suspension, John will not represent the club in fixtures at any level. An investigation into this incident is now underway.

“We have shown that we are an inclusive football club for all, demonstrated not only in words but also by our extensive work in the local community.

“There is no room for behaviour which falls outside of this ethos, and we fully expect members, players and anyone associated with the club to reflect these standards at all times.

“We will be making no further comment until the investigation has been completed.”

Herron started his career at Celtic, before he Irish Premiership in 2018 when he joined Glentoran, before signing for Larne in 2020.