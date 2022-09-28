A referees' strike in Wexford will not go ahead after another alleged assault of a match official last weekend
The executive of the Wexford board, the county’s Referee Administration Committee and members of the CCC in Chadwick's Wexford Park have come up with a different solution to the matter.
Talks were held yesterday after an incident happened at the end of a Wexford Junior A football match between St Joseph's and Our Lady's Island on Sunday morning at Whiterock Hill, the home venue of Wexford town club St Joseph's.
The alleged attacker was giving an 'indefinite ban' for his/her actions confirmed St Joseph's via Twitter.
A strike by referees like the one in Roscommon in August was mooted in Wexford, but that will not come to fruition now.
According to RTESport, a meeting was held by Referee Administration Committee and members of the CCC to improve overall discipline at games and ensure the protection of referees from verbal or physical threats.
The report also states that all Wexford clubs must hold a workshop for mentors from Under 11 to adult in their club before Wednesday, 5 October.
Here is the bulletin following this evening’s meeting with referees: https://t.co/a4hy1rjL5L
A self-evaluation from mentors will be held to evaluate their conduct towards match officials.
All clubs must confirm to the Wexford executive by Thursday, 6 October that the workshop has taken place.
Details of who was in attendance must be clarified as well as and findings arising from the workshop.
Clubs in Wexford will not be able to play their fixtures at any age group or level if they do not confirm the workshop has taken place.
Other notable proposals include the likes of 'the removal of the current 96-week maximum term of suspension for verbal or physical threat to an official together with debarment and/or expulsion from the Association as penalties that may be considered.'
The GAA's disciplinary system will also be reviewed. Wexford GAA's board wants to simplify the "Give Respect – Get Respect" campaign to ensure a comprehensive education programme for mentors, players, parents and supporters.
The full statement can be read here on Wexford's website
The following actions were agreed:
- All clubs must hold a workshop for mentors from Under 11 to Adult in their club before Wednesday, 5 October 2022 to go through a self-evaluation of their conduct towards match officials. All clubs must report to the County Executive on Thursday, 6 October that the workshop has taken place, who was in attendance and findings arising from the workshop. Any club who does not confirm the workshop has taken place will have their fixtures postponed (at all levels) until the workshop has been held.
- Wexford GAA will propose at the next meeting of Central Council that a Special Congress be held to:
- Remove the current 96-week maximum term of suspension for verbal or physical threat to an official together with debarment and/or expulsion from the Association as penalties that may be considered.
- Commence a review and simplification of the GAA disciplinary system.
- Overhaul the “Give Respect – Get Respect” campaign to ensure a comprehensive education programme for mentors, players, parents and supporters. This programme should include a simplified version of playing rules to give a greater understanding to those who provide commentary on refereeing decisions and be included in all coach education programmes.
- Mark all pitches with a designated area that mentors must remain in during games for all competitions.
- Wexford GAA will seek to pilot a “Respect the Ref” campaign in conjunction with Wexford Camogie and LGFA across all age grades in 2023. This will be aimed at players of all ages, mentors, parents and supporters. We will also engage with a third level institution to commence a research project in this area.
- Wexford GAA will publish disciplinary sanctions imposed on players and clubs in a timely fashion.