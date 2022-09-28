A referees' strike in Wexford will not go ahead after another alleged assault of a match official last weekend

The executive of the Wexford board, the county’s Referee Administration Committee and members of the CCC in Chadwick's Wexford Park have come up with a different solution to the matter.

Talks were held yesterday after an incident happened at the end of a Wexford Junior A football match between St Joseph's and Our Lady's Island on Sunday morning at Whiterock Hill, the home venue of Wexford town club St Joseph's.

The alleged attacker was giving an 'indefinite ban' for his/her actions confirmed St Joseph's via Twitter.

A strike by referees like the one in Roscommon in August was mooted in Wexford, but that will not come to fruition now.

According to RTESport, a meeting was held by Referee Administration Committee and members of the CCC to improve overall discipline at games and ensure the protection of referees from verbal or physical threats.

The report also states that all Wexford clubs must hold a workshop for mentors from Under 11 to adult in their club before Wednesday, 5 October.

Here is the bulletin following this evening’s meeting with referees: https://t.co/a4hy1rjL5L — Wexford GAA (@OfficialWexGAA) September 27, 2022

A self-evaluation from mentors will be held to evaluate their conduct towards match officials.

All clubs must confirm to the Wexford executive by Thursday, 6 October that the workshop has taken place.

Details of who was in attendance must be clarified as well as and findings arising from the workshop.

Clubs in Wexford will not be able to play their fixtures at any age group or level if they do not confirm the workshop has taken place.

Other notable proposals include the likes of 'the removal of the current 96-week maximum term of suspension for verbal or physical threat to an official together with debarment and/or expulsion from the Association as penalties that may be considered.'

The GAA's disciplinary system will also be reviewed. Wexford GAA's board wants to simplify the "Give Respect – Get Respect" campaign to ensure a comprehensive education programme for mentors, players, parents and supporters.

The full statement can be read here on Wexford's website

The following actions were agreed: