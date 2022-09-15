Aaron Connolly has been recalled to the Ireland U21 side for the UEFA European Under-21 Championship Play-Offs against Israel

Republic of Ireland Under-21 Manager Jim Crawford has named a 25-man squad for the UEFA European Under-21 Championship Play-Offs against Israel next week.

Aaron Connolly, on loan at Venezia from Brighton & Hove Albion, returns to the U21s squad as do Udinese’s Festy Ebosele and Barnsley midfielder Luca Connell.



Sean Roughan of Lincoln City is called into an U21 squad first the first time since June 2021 while Crawford hands a first Ireland call-up to Aston Villa loanee Finn Azaz. St. Patrick’s Athletic captain Joe Redmond is named among the 21s panel having been part of the squad in March.



Connolly returns to the U21s fold for the first time in two years when he was part of the side that beat Sweden 3-1 in Kalmar. The Galwegian’s form at U21s level saw him called into the senior team and he has since gone on to earn eight caps.

