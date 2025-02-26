And they’re off! A guide to the Cheltenham Festival 2025

THE Cheltenham Festival, which this year takes place March 11 to March 14, 2025, features 28 races, including 12 Grade 1 events, with the prestigious Cheltenham Gold Cup as its climax this year on Friday March 14. Notably, Irish trainers, jockeys, and horses have historically made a significant impact at the festival, a trend that looks like continuing robustly into 2025.

Irish trainers and their contenders

LEADING the Irish contingent is Kilkenny man Willie Mullins, the most successful trainer in Cheltenham Festival history, boasting a record 103 winners. Mullins' stable is particularly formidable this year, headlined by Galopin Des Champs, a French-bred, Irish-trained thoroughbred gelding, foaled in 2016. The horse is red-hot favourite to win the race for the third time in a row — with odds of 1:2 at some outlets.

Another notable contender from Mullins' yard in Co. Carlow is Final Demand, a six-year-old gelding set to compete in the Turners Novices' Chase. According to Mullins he has shown a lot of promise, and when the trainer says that, you can take it as read..

Banbridge, which despite its Co. Down name is a Dubliner, could be a good bet. Trained by Joseph Patrick O'Brien and owned by R.A. Bartlett, he was bred by Danielle McSorley at Bregarry House Stud, Newcastle, Dublin.

Gordon Elliott, the Co. Meath based trainer, brings a strong team to Cheltenham. Among his notable entries is Better Days Ahead, who secured a close second in a Grade 1 at Leopardstown and is poised for a strong performance in the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase.

But Co. Meath jockey Robbie Power, former Grand National and Cheltenham Gold Cup winner told Boylesports that the Irish contingent will need to be on their mettle.

"The gap (between British and Irish) is definitely closing. I think Dan Skelton has a very good team going to Cheltenham this year and so does Nicky Henderson with Constitution Hill and Jonbon in two of the feature races. If Nicky has a good week, the gap will definitely close.” But Power knows that Cheltenham can throw up surprises: "The one guarantee with the Cheltenham is that there are no certainties,” he told BoyleSports.

BoyleSports are currently offering these odds on the top three for the Gold Cup:

Galopin des Champs 2/5

Fact to File 5/1

Banbridge 6/1

Prominent Irish jockeys

IN THE saddle, Irish jockeys continue to excel. Paul Townend (35), from Lisgoold in Co. Cork is the retained rider for Willie Mullins. He’ll be defending his leading jockey title after securing five winners at last year's festival, including victories on Galopin Des Champs in the Gold Cup and Energumene in the Queen Mother Champion Chase.

Rachael Blackmore, who made history as the first female jockey to win the Cheltenham Gold Cup in 2022, returns with high expectations. Her partnership with Henry de Bromhead, from Knockeen, Co. Waterford, has yielded much success, and she remains a formidable competitor for this year's lineup. Her mount for the Gold Cup has not been announced as yet. One of de Bromhead’s horses, the gelding Monty’s Star is at 10/1 at BoyleSports. Most experts place him in the top four or five for the Gold Cup.

Irish-owned horses

PROMINENT Irish owner JP McManus continues his tradition of fielding strong contenders. Notably, he has acquired The Wallpark, a six-year-old gelding and recent Pertemps Network Handicap Hurdle qualifier winner, aiming for success at the 2025 Cheltenham Festival.

Additionally, McManus's McLaurey, trained by Emmet Mullins, has impressed with a Listed handicap hurdle win, marking him as a strong contender in the County Hurdle.

One horse that sadly won’t be at Cheltenham is Delta Work, owned by Michael O’Leary and trained at his Gigginstown Stud. He died last month at the age of 12 after suffering a bout of colic. He had been expected to run in the Cross Country Chase at Cheltenham, as well as the Aintree Grand National.

The timetable

Day 1: Champion Day – Tuesday, March 11, 2025

1:20 PM – Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1) 2:00 PM – My Pension Expert Arkle Novices’ Chase (Grade 1) 2:40 PM – Ultima Handicap Chase (Premier Handicap) 3:20 PM – Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle (Grade 1) 4:00 PM – Unibet Champion Hurdle (Grade 1) 4:40 PM – Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle (Premier Handicap) 5:20 PM – National Hunt Novices’ Chase

Day 2: Style Wednesday – Wednesday, March 12, 2025

1:20 PM – Turners Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1) 2:00 PM – Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase 2:40 PM – Coral Cup Hurdle (Premier Handicap) 3:20 PM – Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase 4:00 PM – BetMGM Queen Mother Champion Chase (Grade 1) 4:40 PM – Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Handicap Chase (Premier Handicap) 5:20 PM – Weatherbys Champion Bumper

Day 3: St Patrick’s Thursday – Thursday, March 13, 2025

1:20 PM – Ryanair Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 2) 2:00 PM – Jack Richards Novices’ Handicap Chase 2:40 PM – Pertemps Network Final (Premier Handicap) 3:20 PM – Ryanair Chase (Grade 1) 4:00 PM – Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle (Grade 1) 4:40 PM – TrustATrader Plate (Premier Handicap) 5:20 PM – Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup

Day 4: Gold Cup Day – Friday, March 14, 2025