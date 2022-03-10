Andy Farrell makes six changes for the England game, Hansen misses out, Sexton comes back in

ANDY FARRELL has announced his team for the England game this weekend. He's made six changes to the side that beat Italy 2 weeks ago. Sexton comes back in as captain and Hugo Kennan replaces Italy debutant Mike Lowry and Mack Hansen, who don't make the squad.

A win is vital for Ireland if they want to keep their championship hopes alive, as do England.

Ireland's last win in Twickenham was in 2018, when they won the Grand Slam.

The team is as follows

The front row's reliable duo of Ronan Kelleher and Andrew Porter have been ruled out of Six Nations and have thus been replaced with Leinster Cian Healy who wins his 115th cap.

Dan Sheehan his club team mate also comes in as hooker for the injured Kelleher, while Tadgh Furlong retains his place.

In the second row James Ryan, who was replaced for Ryan Baird in the Italy game comes back in, while Tadgh Bierne keeps his place.

The back row consists of the same personnel of Peter O' Mahony, Caelan Doris, and Josh Van Der Flier.

Joey Carbery drops to the bench for Ireland captain Johnny Sexton.

Scrum-half Jamison Gibson Park keeps his place.

The center pairing of Bundee Aki and Garry Ringrose get the nod by Farrell. Robbie Henshaw drops to the bench.

James Lowe keeps his place on the left wing.and Andrew Conway will take up duties on the right wing.

Mack Hansen and Ulster full-back Michael Lowry are not in the match-day squad.

Hugo Kennan replaced the latter at fullback after missing the Italy game.

The game which kicks off at 4.45pm will be televised by RTE

📋 𝐓𝐞𝐚𝐦 𝐀𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭.



Presenting your Ireland Match Day Squad for Saturday's #GuinnessSixNations showdown against England at Twickenham! ✊#TeamOfUs | #ENGvIRE — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) March 10, 2022

Ireland's matchday squad

15. Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 18 caps

14. Andrew Conway (Munster/Garryowen) 29 caps

13. Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 40 caps

12. Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 35 caps

11. James Lowe (Leinster) 10 caps

10. Johnny Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 103 caps CAPTAIN

9. Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 15 caps

1. Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 114 caps

2. Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne) 5 caps

3. Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 55 caps

4. Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 28 caps

5. James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 42 caps

6. Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 82 caps

7. Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 38 caps

8. Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 15 caps

Replacements

16. Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 24 caps

17. Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 46 caps

18. Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 21 caps

19. Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 66 caps

20. Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 25 caps

21. Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 94 caps

22. Joey Carbery (Munster/Clontarf) 30 caps

23. Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers) 55 caps