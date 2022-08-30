Anthony Cunningham could become the Westmeath football manager
Sport

Anthony Cunningham could become the Westmeath football manager

Galway , Ireland - 29 May 2022; Roscommon manager Anthony Cunningham before the Connacht GAA Football Senior Championship Final match between Galway and Roscommon at Pearse Stadium in Galway. (Photo By Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

ACCORDING TO reports former Galway hurling boss Anthony Cunningham is being lined up as a Westmeath football manager.  

This comes after Jack Cooney left the role last weekend. 

Cunningham, a former hurling manager with Galway and  the Roscommon County football team has emerged as a shock name to replace Cooney. 

Cooney has left Westmeath to take up a full-time role with the GAA as National Player Development Lead. 

“I went for a position in Croke Park that was advertised. It’s a national coaching role for player pathway. It’s a really exciting role and it’s an important role. It’s something I am going to learn and develop from as well,” Cooney told local media in TEG Cusack Park on Sunday.] 



 

The 57-year 0ld is part of a three-man candidate shortlist that also includes the likes Dessie Dolan and John Keane reports the Independent 

Cunningham led Galway to All-Ireland's in 2012 and 2015 and won Connacht SFC title in 2019. He also kept the Rossie's in Division 2. 

He stepped down this year after four years at the county. 

The two-time All-Ireland winner is a currently situated in the midlands 

He managed Garrycastle to a hat-trick of county championships and a 2011 Leinster club title, eventually losing an All-Ireland club final replay to Crossmaglen. 

See More: Anthony Cunningham, Westmeath

Related

Anthony Cunningham will not be in charge of Roscommon next year after stepping down from the role
Sport 3 weeks ago

Anthony Cunningham will not be in charge of Roscommon next year after stepping down from the role

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Diarmuid O’Connor returns for Mayo’s Connacht SFC semi final clash with Roscommon in Castlebar
Sport 3 years ago

Diarmuid O’Connor returns for Mayo’s Connacht SFC semi final clash with Roscommon in Castlebar

By: Stephen Mahon

Kilkenny remain the ultimate test
Sport 7 years ago

Kilkenny remain the ultimate test

By: Cian O'Connell

Latest

Every midweek Premier League game and where to watch it
Sport 2 minutes ago

Every midweek Premier League game and where to watch it

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Abraham Lincoln donated money to Ireland during the Great Famine
Life & Style 3 hours ago

Abraham Lincoln donated money to Ireland during the Great Famine

By: Irish Post

Drinking tea linked with lower risk of mortality, study suggests
Life & Style 3 hours ago

Drinking tea linked with lower risk of mortality, study suggests

By: Irish Post

The Irish Post's top picks for Electric Picnic 2022
Entertainment 4 hours ago

The Irish Post's top picks for Electric Picnic 2022

By: Connell McHugh

In 1908 Westmeath became a ‘leprechaun hotbed’ amid dozens of sightings
Life & Style 4 hours ago

In 1908 Westmeath became a ‘leprechaun hotbed’ amid dozens of sightings

By: Irish Post