Anthony Cunningham could become the Westmeath football manager

ACCORDING TO reports former Galway hurling boss Anthony Cunningham is being lined up as a Westmeath football manager.

This comes after Jack Cooney left the role last weekend.

Cunningham, a former hurling manager with Galway and the Roscommon County football team has emerged as a shock name to replace Cooney.

Cooney has left Westmeath to take up a full-time role with the GAA as National Player Development Lead.

“I went for a position in Croke Park that was advertised. It’s a national coaching role for player pathway. It’s a really exciting role and it’s an important role. It’s something I am going to learn and develop from as well,” Cooney told local media in TEG Cusack Park on Sunday.]



The 57-year 0ld is part of a three-man candidate shortlist that also includes the likes Dessie Dolan and John Keane reports the Independent

Cunningham led Galway to All-Ireland's in 2012 and 2015 and won Connacht SFC title in 2019. He also kept the Rossie's in Division 2.

He stepped down this year after four years at the county.

The two-time All-Ireland winner is a currently situated in the midlands

He managed Garrycastle to a hat-trick of county championships and a 2011 Leinster club title, eventually losing an All-Ireland club final replay to Crossmaglen.