Anthony Cunningham will not be in charge of Roscommon next year after stepping down from the role

Dublin , Ireland - 11 June 2022; Roscommon manager Anthony Cunningham during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 2 match between Clare and Roscommon at Croke Park in Dublin. (Photo By Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Anthony Cunningham has walked away from his role with the Roscommon senior footballers. 

 A statement issued by Roscommon GAA claimed that Cunningham has turned down a possibility of managing Roscommon next year. 

It would have been his fifth year in the role after joining the Connacht County in 2018.  

The 57 year-old led Roscommon to a Connacht Championship title win in 2019. He also won two Allianz Football League Division 2 titles. 



 

Roscommon GAA chairperson Brian Carroll said: "I want to thank Anthony for everything he has done for Roscommon football over the last four years. 

"Anthony gave it everything while manager and we had many memorable days along the journey. 

"On behalf of everyone in Roscommon I want to thank Anthony and his management teams for all their efforts and work. Anthony is one of life's gentlemen and I wish him the very best of luck in the future". 

Roscommon will now begin the process of appointing a new senior football manager in the latest vacancy

