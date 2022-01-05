TENNIS MAVERICK and Covid skeptic Novak Djokovic's Australian Open could be over before it starts. The Victorian government has said it would not support his visa application.

The Serbian was granted a medical exemption from Australia's strict Covid-19 vaccination rules. It sparked outrage in Melbourne, where citizens have had to deal with restrictions.

Now Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison has claimed that Djokovic would be on the “next plane home'' if he cannot prove that his exemption is valid.

The 34-year-old arrived in Melbourne on Wednesday evening , but faced issues at the border. Sports Minister Jaala Pulford confirmed that the state government do not see his visa application as valid, meaning he can't play in the Australian open

She tweeted:

“The Federal Government has asked if we will support Novak Djokovic’s visa application to enter Australia.

“We will not be providing Novak Djokovic with individual visa application support to participate in the 2022 Australian Open Grand Slam.

“We’ve always been clear on two points: visa approvals are a matter for the Federal Government, and medical exemptions are a matter for doctors.”

The director of the tournament Craig Tiley wants the Serbian to clarify how he is exempt from the vaccine.

Prime Minister Morrison told a media conference on Wednesday:

“We await his presentation and what evidence he provides us to support that.

“If that evidence is insufficient, then he won’t be treated any differently to anyone else and he’ll be on the next plane home.

“There should be no special rules for Novak Djokovic at all. None whatsoever.”

Australia’s over-16 population are 90% vaccinated.

Australia’s minister for home affairs Karen Andrews also issued PM's Morrison’s comments

“Australian Border Force will continue to ensure that those who arrive at our border comply with our strict border requirements,” her statement read.

“No individual competing at the Australian Open will be afforded any special treatment.”

On Tuesday, the 34-year-old Serbian posted on Instagram that he was “heading Down Under with an exemption permission”.

The news was later confirmed in a statement from the Australian Open. The tournament provided Djokovic with a record 21 grand slam titles.

The Australian Open is scheduled to begin on January 17.