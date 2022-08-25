BREAKING: Novak Djokovic will not be allowed to compete in the US Open due to strict Covid entry rules in the States

Djokovic is well known for his stance on Covid and the vaccine and ended up in a battle with the Australian government earlier in the year in January

He managed to enter the country, but after legal battle and special rules from Australia's home minister, he was refused admission at the Australian Open. He was deported as a result of this

The American's have held a similar stance saying that the full vaccination from Covid is needed for entry into the country.

Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open. Thank you #NoleFam for your messages of love and support. ❤️ Good luck to my fellow players! I’ll keep in good shape and positive spirit and wait for an opportunity to compete again. 💪🏼 See you soon tennis world! 👋🏼 — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) August 25, 2022



Former US Open winner John McEnroe feels that the rules are 'unfair'

Speaking earlier this week, he said "I don't think it's fair."

"I think it's a joke. I would have had the vaccine and gone and played but he's got very strong beliefs and you have to respect that.

"At this point, in the pandemic, we're two-and-a-half years in, I think people in all parts of the world know more about it, and the idea that he can't travel here to play, to me is a joke."

The US Open started today and will run until the 12th of September.