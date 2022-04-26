Novak Djokovic will play at this year's Wimbledon confirm the All England Club

NOVAK DJOKOVIC is set to make his return to Wimbledon this year, just months after missing out on taking part in the Australian Open under dramatic circumstances.

Tennis pariah Novak Djokovic will be allowed to play at this year's Wimbledon after the UK government stated it did not include mandatory vaccinations for people entering the country.

This comes months after the Australian Open fiasco, where the Serbian was granted a visa despite not being vaccinated.

He was then held in a detention center in Melbourne, won his legal battle to play, but ultimley was sent home after Australia's immigration minister used his special powers to deport the Tennis star.

Now the famous event will welcome the 34-year-old as he aims to break the Grand Slam record.



Djokovic won the tournament last year for the sixth time and will be one of the favorites with the likes of Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev omitted from the southwest London event

The All England Club confirmed the news last week that no there will be no places for Russian, or Belarusian players this year

The Serbian hasn't been vaccinated against Covid-19 and has been a vocal presence against forced vaccinations, which cost him a place at the Australian Open

But today, the All England Club have confirmed that there will be no need to be fully vaccinated against the virus, leaving him free to play

Chief executive Sally Bolton said:

We are planning to return to a normal Championships this year. And so we don't intend to implement any of the Covid-19 measures that we saw last year in any substantial fashion.

"But we are, of course, keeping it on our radar in case we need to take further action when we continue to engage with DCMS, public health officials and with other sports.

"But this means that players will be able to return to their own choice of accommodation. We will see full capacity crowds for the whole event. And we're absolutely thrilled to welcome back the wider tennis family to Wimbledon this year."