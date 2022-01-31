Boxing promoter slammed for archaic comments on women's boxing ahead of Katie Taylor's fight

A TOP boxing promoter has said that Katie Taylor's fight with Amanda Serrano won't be as popular as people think. He also said that people don't pay attention to women's boxing.

Bob Arum ,who is widely known in boxing circles has come under fire for his comments and even compared the event to the numbers Premier League football(mens) women's game, which draws in smaller numbers.

Taylor and Serrano are seen as many of the biggest fights in women's boxing and this sentiment has been echoed by Taylor's promoter Eddie Hearn many times.

Last week Hearn said:

“Taylor vs. Serrano is a fight for the history books.

But Arum, who was speaking on iFL TV on Youtube said didn't agree

He said that Oscar Valdez and Shakur Stevenson would draw in more figures than the women's fight.

'As good a fight as that is, I mean, come on. For whatever reason people don't particularly pay attention to the women's fights," Arum said.

"ESPN made the schedule and they couldn't care less. I don't want to denigrate fights and I don't want to be accused of being anti-women in sports but I'm telling you this is like the Premier League against women's football."

Serrano's promoter Jake Paul hit back at the comments and called the promoter a dinosaur for his views.

He tweeted

“Men like this dinosaur or the reason women haven’t been given a fair shake in many parts of society. I feel sorry 4 @mikaelamayer1 - she deserves better. & he says @espn doesn’t care about the biggest women’s boxing event in history? #TaylorSerrano will make history with or w/o u”

Katie Taylor is scheduled to take on Amanda Serrano on April 30 in Madison Square Garden.