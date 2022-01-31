Ryan Tubridy: Novak Djokovic attending the Australian Open could have been a covid super spreader event
RTE TV and radio personality Ryan Tubridy has said that if the Serbian Novak Djokovic had attended the Australian Open then it could have been a " geopolitical, social, super spreader event. The 48-year-old issued his comments on his RTE show called "The Ryan Tubridy Show" 

Djokovic became the center of a media storm the week before the Australian Open. The Serbian had not been vaccinated and had been granted permission to enter the country by two medical boards, despite the Australian government stating that no player was allowed to play unless they received the double jab from Covid-19.

The world no 1 went down the legal route and was given permission by a judge to play, but Australia's immigration minister Alex Hawkes used his special powers to deport the Serbian on the eve of the tournament.

The tournament was won by Rafael Nadal, who came from two sets down to win the Australian Open final, beating world number two Daniil Medvedev to clinch a record 21st Grand Slam title.

On his show on Monday morning Tubridy said:

"I kinda wish I was a fly on the the hotel room that Djokovic was watching the match on, even though he had probally had his fingers in his ear pretending, he wasn't watching it."

The RTE star said he was delighted that Nadal won the final, but also was happy to see it wasn't a super spreader event due to Djokovic's absence.

"It was a great result for Nadal, I'm not the biggest tennis guy in the world, but listen this was geo-polictal event let's face it and with Djokovic there it could have been a geopolitical, social, super spreader event, but it wasn't and now it's great to see."

One fan took to social media to dissaprove of the message and believed that he was being biased. They said:

Ryan Tubridy talking about the tennis on his program today he actually said if Djokovic had been there it would have been a super spreader event. Why do I have to buy a license to listen to his biased opinions?

