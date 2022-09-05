Brendan Rodgers believes his Leicester players are 'giving everything' despite their poor start

LEICESTER CITY boss Brendan Rodgers believes that his side are 'giving everything' despite their poor start after the Fox's lost 5-2 to Brighton on Sunday.

Leicester took the lead in the opening minute but were outclassed by an excellent Brighton side.

The result now means that the 2016 Premier League winners are bottom of the league with 1 point. They have also failed to win any of their opening six games this season.

The club have also been quiet in the transfer window. They only spent £15m on Rennes centre back Wout Faes. Club stars Wesley Fofana and Kasper Schmeichel were allowed to leave the club. without adequate cover coming into the replace the duo.

Despite all this Rodgers believes there is a togetherness in the players at the club

"The group is very much together, that's the beauty of it. The spirit's there, a great bunch of guys that have talent but, at the minute, collectively we're not quite showing that talent and that's (due to) confidence," Rodgers said

"We're very much together, there's no doubt about that. But the telling things to each other on the pitch, I like that.

"The players are giving everything and fighting."



Brendan Rodgers is taking full responsibility for Leicester's current situation.



He's says he's not listening to the noise around him and the club. 👂❌#MOTD2 #BHALEI pic.twitter.com/uubDbkp6vy — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) September 4, 2022



Adding on the lack of transfer deals in the window Rodgers did add that the ability to sign players does have an effect on the side.

However, Rodgers claimed that it would not stop the side from 'trying and fighting'

"For us, it's like a jigsaw, we've got pieces missing and it is a constant challenge to try and fill the gaps where the pieces are missing," he added

"That's the reality of where we're at but it won't stop us trying and fighting and working to get the best results we can.

"Football can change very quickly. We get one result and that will breed a lot of confidence into the players and then we can move on from there.

"It's my job and the staff's job to keep them up there, keep them fighting, keep them working."

Leicester play Aston Villa next Saturday