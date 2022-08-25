Celtic and Rangers will both appear in the Champions League for the first time since 2007/8.

SCOTLAND will have two of its best sides in this year's Champions League after Rangers beat Dutch side PSV in last night's play-off second leg in the Champions League.

It will be the first time in 15 years that both of Scotland's elite will play in Europe's premier club competition.

Rangers were brilliant on the night and won the game thanks to Antonio Colak's strike in the 60th minute.

The Blue Glasgow team won the tie 3-2 on aggregate.

It caps of a brilliant year for Rangers after Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side managed to reach the Europa League final. They lost on penalties to German side Eintracht Frankfurt.



Celtic and Rangers are both in the Champions League group stage for the first time since 2007 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 pic.twitter.com/33XsztecVM — GOAL (@goal) August 24, 2022



However, they did beat other German sides in Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig on their way to the final. PSV have become the latest team to be bested by Rangers

Celtic automatically qualified for the Champions League after winning the Scottish Premiership last year.

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster feels that having both Glasgow clubs in the competition is a big boost for Scottish football.

“It is great to have two Scottish clubs back in the Champions League group stages in Rangers and Celtic for the first time since 2007/8.

"It will be a real benefit to the country’s UEFA coefficient.

The Champions League draw will take place today, where Rangers will be in pot four alongside Celtic, and the likes of Marseille. Both will face hard draws being the lowest ranked team.

The draw will be live from 4pm.