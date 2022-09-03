Celtic v Rangers preview and details

This Saturday Celtic and Rangers will face each other in the first Old Firm derby of the season. Champions Celtic welcome their Glasgow neighbours Rangers to Celtic Park.

Celtic have been in electric form this year, winning five of their games so far – scoring 21 times and conceding just once.

Rangers are two points behind the champions but have an excellent record in their neighbour's ground. The Ger's have won four of their last five visits.

The Old Firm game is one of the best derbies in the world. This weekend promises to be no different when Saturday rolls around.

Here are the details for the game.

Celtic and Rangers are both in the Champions League group stage for the first time since 2007 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 pic.twitter.com/33XsztecVM — GOAL (@goal) August 24, 2022

Where will take Celtic v Rangers take place Celtic v Rangers will take at Celtic Park. What time is kick-off? The game kick off at 12:30pm. How can I watch it You can see the game on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 11:30am. What if I don't have a TV package, is there a stream? You can view the game on the Sky Go app You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract. Injuries and team news Rangers: Alfredo Morelos returns from his ban. Ben Davies and John Souttar are still injured as of Friday. Celtic: Celtic have no injuries or suspensions, and have a clean bill of health Celtic v Rangers team news Celtic predicted XI: Hart; Juranovic, Carter-Vickers, Starfelt, Taylor; O'Riley, McGregor, Hatate; Abada, Furuhashi, Jota. Rangers predicted XI: McLaughlin; Tavernier, Goldson, Sands, Barisic; Jack, Lundstram; Wright, Lawrence, Kent; Colak. Who dominates the fixtures Celtic and Rangers have played each other 430 times in major competitions: Rangers have won 168 matches, Celtic 161 matches, and 101 ended in a draw.

Who came out on top last year

Rangers won the opening Old Firm game in August last year. Celtic won the next two fixtures, away and home. Rangers got revenge in the semi-finals of Scottish cup. The final game in May ended in a draw.