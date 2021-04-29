Chelsea and Manchester United both linked with young Irish striker

EXCITING TIMES for young Andrew Moran.

Young Brighton forward Andrew Moran is currently linked with transfers to Chelsea and Manchester United.

According to TEAMtalk, the 17-year-old is on the radar of two of Britain's biggest clubs thanks to his performances for Brighton's youth team.

He has scored 11 goals and got 11 assists in 22 U18 league appearances for the club, so it's unsurprising that he is turning a few heads.

Just last month he almost scored what would have been one of the goals of the season, if only the goals were a "few inches bigger", as he said himself.

Why can’t goals be a few inches bigger 😂🤬 #bhafc pic.twitter.com/xwI2vRCAYr — Andrew Moran (@AndrewMorannn) March 4, 2021

He has some stiff competition ahead of him, even if you just look at other Irish forwards at the club (Connolly and Ferguson), but Brighton definitely need someone who knows where the goal is, and Moran seems to at his young age.

While he is naturally less likely to break into the first team if he goes to a club like Manchester United or Chelsea, it is an extremely good sign if they are keeping an eye on him at all.

And we don't think that sort of environment would bother him at all either. After all, he was making League of Ireland squads for Bray at just 15 years of age.

Remember the name...