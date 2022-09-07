Chelsea have sacked their manager Thomas Tuchel this morning

THOMAS TUCHEL HAS BEEN SACKED by Chelsea football club this morning. This comes after Chelsea's 1-0 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb in the opening game of the Champions League last night.

Chelsea's form this season has been patchy to say the least. The Blues were beaten by Leed's and Southampton, but they did beat West Ham and the likes of Everton in their opening six games.

Last night's defeat to Croatian side Zagreb appears to be the final nail in the coffin for Tuchel.

A statement from the club read: "On behalf of everyone at Chelsea FC, the Club would like to place on record its gratitude to Thomas and his staff for all their efforts during their time with the Club. Thomas will rightly have a place in Chelsea’s history after winning the Champions League, the Super Cup and Club World Cup in his time here."

"As the new ownership group reaches 100 days since taking over the Club, and as it continues its hard work to take the club forward, the new owners believe it is the right time to make this transition."

"Chelsea’s coaching staff will take charge of the team for training and the preparation of our upcoming matches as the Club moves swiftly to appoint a new head coach."

There will be no further comment until a new head coach appointment is made."

Tuchel led Chelsea to their second European cup in his debut season at the club. He also led the team to the Carabao Cup and FA Cup final last year but was not able to win either against Liverpool.

This year Chelsea were very active in the window and welcomed the likes of Kalidou Koulibaly, Wesley Fofana, Marc Cucarella, Raheem Sterling, Carney Chukwuemeka, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to the club. The total sum spent by the club was €282m in the window.

Graham Potter, Brighton's manager is one of the favourites to take over from the German.

Chelsea will play Fulham in the early kick off on Saturday 12.30pm