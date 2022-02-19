Conor McGregor has been drug tested 4 times in 8 weeks by the USDA

IT'S FAIR to say Ireland's Conor McGregor knows how to bulk up and down for a fight.

His latest figure is testament to hard work in the gym. With that hard work comes a bigger figure and with that the talk of drug enhancement increases.

The Crumlin native has been drug tested four times already this year by the USDA, the United States drug agency.

His last fight against Dustin Poirer ended with McGregor breaking his leg last July.

He's now back in the gym and bulked up massively as a return to action edges closer.

According to reports from The Sun, the Dubliner has been tested four times in eight weeks by the USDA following his growth.

UFC commentator Joe Rogan feels that McGregors social media will attract the USDA.

During an episode of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast last December, Rogan jokes: "That’s him now, super jacked.

"USADA is going to take a visit to him real soon. It’s a weird picture.

His coach John Kavanagh isn't concerned about his fighter losing weight when he returns to the lightweight category.

He told Fox Sports:

"I don't think it will be all that difficult, to be honest. He has made some pretty dramatic weight cuts in the past.

"155lbs seems to suit his frame, at the moment yeah light-heavyweight he is more suited towards but by the summertime when he is ready to return, the weight will be back down again.

"The physical stage of recovery is pretty much complete now, you have seen your posts himself.

"He has been enjoying himself over Christmas but he is ready to get back to that serious side of training and get ready for another contest."

McGregor's been lined up to fight the likes of Nate Diaz, Tony Ferguson and Charles Oliveira, but will have to wait as he's been out for so long.