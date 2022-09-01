Conor McGregor has called out internet star Hasbullah saying 'he would love to boot him over the goalpost'
Sport

Conor McGregor has called out internet star Hasbullah saying 'he would love to boot him over the goalpost'

UFC STAR CONOR MCGREGOR HAS CALLED out internet star Hasbullah out in a series of bizzare tweets.  

Hasbulla Magomedov is a blogger and TikTok star from Makhachkala, Russia. 



 

He has a genetic disorder that gives him childlike characteristics such as stunted growth and a high voice. 

Although it has not been officially confirmed, it is believed that Hasbulla has a form of dwarfism. 

McGregor took to Twitter last night to post a series of tweets that have since been deleted.  

One of the posts by McGregor said: ""I'd love to boot that little g*** Hasbulla over a goal post." 

He then added: "How much to get him on the volley?" 

"I’m gonna make it my mission to score a three pointer with him one day, hon the GAA." 

He then ended the onslaught of verbal abuse by calling him a "Little smelly inbred." 



 

It's not known why McGregor decided to call out a man not even half his size, but one of the reasons could be that Hasbullah named his pet chicken 'Conor McGregor' a couple of months ago. 

Another reason could be Hasbullah's relationship with long-term rival Khabib Nurmagomedov, the Russia and former professional mixed martial artist.  

McGregor lost to the Dagestan man in 2018. He has been reminded on several occasions of this. 

Hasbullah fired a series of tweets back at the Dubliner reminding him of it.  

Hasbullah wrote, “At least one of us maintained an undefeated record.” 

“I have my ufc contract now, if @TheNotoriousMMA is really a man… see me in Abu Dhabi Got smashed by @TeamKhabib already. Guess his money from Mayweather ran out and he needs more attention,” added Hasbullah. 

Current UFC featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski got in on the act and warned McGregor to leave Hasbullah alone. 

McGregor is expected to return to cage after a long layoff from his broken leg, but nobody seems to know when that is.  

He is keeping himself busy online anyway.



 

See More: Conor Mc Gregor

Related

Conor McGregor's Italian DJ punch investagation could 'take up to two years' say victim's lawyer
Sport 3 months ago

Conor McGregor's Italian DJ punch investagation could 'take up to two years' say victim's lawyer

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Joe Rogan believes that Conor McGregor should take a warm-up fight before facing UFC big guns
Sport 4 months ago

Joe Rogan believes that Conor McGregor should take a warm-up fight before facing UFC big guns

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Khabib Nurmagomedov joked with Vladamir Putin over Conor McGregor cage brawl in 2018
Sport 5 months ago

Khabib Nurmagomedov joked with Vladamir Putin over Conor McGregor cage brawl in 2018

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Latest

Lucknow Kavanagh's VC to be auctioned in London
News 1 hour ago

Lucknow Kavanagh's VC to be auctioned in London

By: Catriona Gray

Munster vs London Irish team news for the game at Musgrave Park this Friday 7.30pm
Sport 3 hours ago

Munster vs London Irish team news for the game at Musgrave Park this Friday 7.30pm

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Callum Robinson is the verge of moving to Cardiff City from West Bromwich Albion
Sport 5 hours ago

Callum Robinson is the verge of moving to Cardiff City from West Bromwich Albion

By: Conor O'Donoghue

VIPs on tour to Ireland: leaders who have holidayed in Ireland
Features 6 hours ago

VIPs on tour to Ireland: leaders who have holidayed in Ireland

By: Mal Rogers

A breakdown how Ireland can reach the World Cup via the complicated play-offs route
Sport 6 hours ago

A breakdown how Ireland can reach the World Cup via the complicated play-offs route

By: Conor O'Donoghue