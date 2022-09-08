Conor McGregor has reignited his feud with internet star Hasbulla calling him 'a little g**p'

CONOR MCGREGOR has continued to poke fun at internet star Hasbulla Magomedov in a series of deleted tweets.

Hasbulla Magomedov is a blogger and TikTok star from Makhachkala, Russia.

He has a genetic disorder that gives him childlike characteristics such as stunted growth and a high voice.

A picture was posted by McGregor on Twitter with the latest attack on the Russian.

Although it has not been officially confirmed, it is believed that Hasbulla has a form of dwarfism.

McGregor tweeted an edited photo showing himself on a boat holding up on a children's toy with Hasbullah's head photoshopped on.

McGregor had captioned the picture: 'Now what you saying you little gimp,' before later deleting the tweet.

“Now what you saying you little gimp”



The Notorious Conor McGregor takes another swipe at Hasbulla. 👀#UFC | #MMA pic.twitter.com/mAciy9P4ZM — UFC Deluxe (@UFCDeluxe) September 7, 2022

Hasbulla hit back and said: 'Can't make this up. @TheNotoriousMMA why you delete every time I reply.'

He then responded again, calling for a fight between the duo to go ahead.

Hasbulla added: 'Hey uncle @danawhite and @ufc please make it happen, let me eat this chicken @TheNotoriousMMA. Im hungry, I’ll smash him with my mountain spirit. My brother @TeamKhabib smashed him and all his team, now is my time to rise! #HasbullaTime #CantDeleteMyTweetsConor.'

This comes a week after the pair went at it over social media, with McGregor claiming he would love kick Hasbulla over the goalpost like a Gaelic football.

One of the posts by McGregor said: ""I'd love to boot that little g*** Hasbulla over a goal post."

He then added: "How much to get him on the volley?"

"I’m gonna make it my mission to score a three pointer with him one day, hon the GAA."

He then ended the onslaught of verbal abuse by calling him a "Little smelly inbred."

It's not known why McGregor decided to call out a man not even half his size, but one of the reasons could be that Hasbullah named his pet chicken 'Conor McGregor' a couple of months ago.

Another reason could be Hasbullah's relationship with long-term rival Khabib Nurmagomedov, the Russia and former professional mixed martial artist.

McGregor lost to the Dagestan man in 2018. He has been reminded on several occasions of this.

Hasbullah fired a series of tweets back at the Dubliner reminding him of it.

Hasbullah wrote, “At least one of us maintained an undefeated record.”

“I have my ufc contract now, if @TheNotoriousMMA is really a man… see me in Abu Dhabi Got smashed by @TeamKhabib already. Guess his money from Mayweather ran out and he needs more attention,” added Hasbullah.