Conor McGregor says the bizzare Anthony Joshua speech after the Oleksandr Usyk loss was 'great'
Sport

Conor McGregor says the bizzare Anthony Joshua speech after the Oleksandr Usyk loss was 'great'

JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - AUGUST 20: Oleksandr Usyk holds their belts as Anthony Joshua looks on after their World Heavyweight Championship fight during the Rage on the Red Sea Heavyweight Title Fight at King Abdullah Sports City Arena on August 20, 2022 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

IRELAND'S CONOR McGregor has leapt to the defence of Anthony Joshua after the Englishman was beaten by Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk for the second time on Saturday. 

Joshua lost his heavyweight titles to Usyk, and decided to give a bizarre speech after the fight that left a lot of fans watching at home baffled 

Joshua started with his weight 

"I'm not a 12-round fighter, look at me, I'm a new breed of heavyweights. Mike Tyson, Sonny Liston, Jack Dempsey, 'you don't throw combinations like Rocky Marciano', cos I'm not f****** 14 stone that's why! 

"I'm 18 stone, I'm heavy, it's hard work. This guy here is a phenomenal talent, we're going to cheer for him three times. How many belts you got now bro, five? 

"I ain't no amateur boxer from five-years-old that was an elite prospect from youth. I was going to jail, I got bail and I started training my arse off, I wanted to be able to fight. 

He then told Usyk he wasn't aware of what's going on in Ukraine, but said "it wasn't nice"



 

"I was studying Ukraine and all the amazing champions who have come from your amazing country bro. I've never been there - but at the same time what's happening there is - I don't know what's happening there - but it's not nice at the end of the day," he added 

He then handed the microphone back to the winner. 

A lot of fans felt that Joshua lost his head after the fight, but McGregor disagreed calling the speech 'great'. 

You are all going on ridiculous over this. That is a great speech right there. Fair play to him; he made it, yet he is still in there keeping that cog going. If they wanted the mic, they could’ve tried get it back. Then he gives me a shout out. Great fight, thank you!" he tweeted out. 

It is now expected that Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury will become a reality after the retired Gyspy king issued a call out to fork out the money for fight between the two heavyweights. 

Reports emerged that a fight between the pair in December could become a reality. It remains to be seen if Fury will stay retired. 

See More: Anthony Joshua, Boxing, Conor McGregor, Oleksandr Usyk

Related

Tyson Fury was furious with Anthony Joshua over Uysk step aside demands
Sport 6 months ago

Tyson Fury was furious with Anthony Joshua over Uysk step aside demands

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Oleksandr Usyk's coach has hinted at a fight with Tyson Fury in the future
Sport 7 months ago

Oleksandr Usyk's coach has hinted at a fight with Tyson Fury in the future

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Tyson Fury challenges Anthony Joshua to bare-knuckle fight for $20 million
Sport 1 year ago

Tyson Fury challenges Anthony Joshua to bare-knuckle fight for $20 million

By: Rudi Kinsella

Latest

Micheál Donoghue will take charge of the Dublin senior hurlers next year
Sport 2 hours ago

Micheál Donoghue will take charge of the Dublin senior hurlers next year

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Irish Embassy in Ukraine reopens
News 2 hours ago

Irish Embassy in Ukraine reopens

By: Connell McHugh

ICYMI: Mark English won bronze for Ireland in the 800m at the European Championships on Sunday
Sport 3 hours ago

ICYMI: Mark English won bronze for Ireland in the 800m at the European Championships on Sunday

By: Conor O'Donoghue

5 locations in Ireland that are special to Irish-Americans
Life & Style 5 hours ago

5 locations in Ireland that are special to Irish-Americans

By: Irish Post

UWCL REPORT | Valur 3-0 Shelbourne
Sport 5 hours ago

UWCL REPORT | Valur 3-0 Shelbourne

By: Conor O'Donoghue