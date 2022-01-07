Oleksandr Usyk's coach has hinted at a fight with Tyson Fury in the future

Boxing fans could be in line for several major boxing fights this year. There's fights like Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Williams, Amir Khan vs Kell Brook, Anthony Joshua v Oleksandr Usyk rematch on the cards.

One fight that is expected to peak boxing fans interest is the Tyson Fury fight against Dillian Whyte next. Whyte is the mandatory challenger for the Mancuian, but Oleksandr Usyk's assistant coach has dropped a hint that 'historical' undisputed showdown could be next for Tyson Fury.

Sergey Lapin was speaking on behalf of the MyBettingSites blog about the fight between the pair

"In the near future we will find out the date of the Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua rematch. But maybe we'll find out something else interesting...

”Why not assume such an option as Fury-Usyk? It would be very interesting for boxing fans, a historical event.

“If you remember a year ago, fans were waiting for a fight for the undisputed world champion in the heavyweight division between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua - but literally in a moment, everything changed.

“At this stage, I think everything is possible, everything is constantly changing. The battle for undisputed champion in the heavyweight division is a very cool event that has not been held for more than 20 years.

“If this fight between my fighter Usyk and Tyson Fury took place, it would really be a confrontation between two guys with high boxing IQ. It seems to me the fight would be more like a chess game, and victory will be in the hands of the one who will perform his task as productively as possible.

“To date, there is no exact information about this fight, but recently I noticed that there is a lot of talk about it. Perhaps we will find out something interesting very soon.

“Maybe it's the UK and maybe it's Saudi Arabia.”

He also added that the Ukrainian is ready for any challenge the champions may throw at him.

"Oleksandr is ready for any challenges, especially if he may have the opportunity to combine all the belts in heavyweight. His advantage over other heavyweight boxers is the ability to box, and it's worth a lot!

"Boxing is an art, and representatives of different styles arrange cool fights!

"Fury's style can be very dirty, if Alex Usyk copes with Fury's dirty style, then victory will be his!"

A fight between Joshua and Usyk is expected to take place n April, while Whyte and Fury will take place on the 26th March,