Conor McGregor wants to buy Chelsea from Roman Ambramovic and shares video simulation of it

CONOR MCGREGOR has offered to buy Chelsea football club off current owner Roman Abramovich and has also shared a bizarre animated video of what life would be like under the Irishman.

Abramovich released a statement yesterday detailing that he would be ending his relationship with Chelsea after 19 years.

It was reported yesterday that the Russian would be looking to sell the club to Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss in a quick sale.

But Ireland's Conor McGregor has tried to jump the queue by offering his services to the club.

He tweeted out a whatsapp photo saying

'I wish to explore this @ChelseaFC'.

The 33-year-old also shared a video of him orchestrating matters at the club

In the video shared, he shakes Mason Mount's hand, discusses matters with Abramovich outside with the backtrack of Push It To The Limit in the film scarface

Mcgregor has amassed a huge fortune from his UFC fights he makes between £25m and £50m for a UFC fight, depending on pay-per-view sales.

He also made £100m for his huge crossover bout with Floyd Mayweather in 2017 and his Proper No 12 whiskey brand has proved to be his biggest earner, the Dubliner reportedly selling his majority stake for £430m last year.

McGregor is a self confessed Manchester United fan and would break hearts in Manchester if he ever bought Chelsea.

But the Crumlin native would have to put on 40 fights to get close to Abramovich net worth of 12.5 billion or the £3bn asking price for the club and that reality is almost certainly not going to become reality, for now at least.

The move to buy the club would almost certainly come as part of a consortium bid, if it ever did happen.