Conor McGregor wants to smoke PSG's Neymar
Sport

DUBLINER CONOR McGregor has said that he will "smoke" both Paris Saint Germains Neymar and Charles Oliveira.

McGregor suffered a leg break against Dustin Poirier last July and is now on the comeback trail as he plans his next fight in the UFC.

The Crumlin native has called out the Brazilian Oliveira in a title shot and believes that will become lightweight champion again.

McGregor took to Instagram to call out the Brazilian duo Oliveira and Neymar. He said : "Smoke the two of these!"

 

McGregor also tweeted a promotional post for the fantasy fight, which read:

“2022: McGregor vs. Brazil III?” referencing his defeats of Diego Brandao in 2014 and José Aldo in 2015.

The post was captioned:

“Is 2022 the year we see Conor McGregor go against the country of Brazil for a third time?”

Neymar and Oliveira know each other well. Oliveira thanked Neymar for his support following his defeat against McGregor’s rival Dustin Poirier in December, captioning the post:

“Thank you my friend for all the affection and cheering. God always bless you and lighten. Let’s go with everything always towards the top.”

Neymar has scored 78 goals during his 116 matches for the Brazil national team. He is behind Pele in the charts.

He also won two La Liga titles and the Champions League during his time with Barcelona, before winning three domestic Ligue 1 titles and three Coupe De France trophies since making a historic switch to Paris.

See More: Charles Oliveira, Conor McGregor, Neymar, UFC

