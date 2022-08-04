Conor McGregor will make his acting debut in the new remake of 'Road House' alongside Jake Gyllenhaal

UFC SUPERSTAR Conor McGregor will make his acting debut alongside Hollywood A-lister Jake Gyllenhaal in the upcoming reboot of 80's classic Road House.

The film will be released for Amazon's video streaming platform Prime Video.

The original film in the 80's starred the late Patrick Swayze but will now feature the Crumlin native in the remake.

Female UFC star Ronda Rousey was rumoured for a role in the new movie, but it was revealed that Rousey would not be in the new reboot.



EXCLUSIVE: In what would mark his first acting job in a major studio movie, two-time UFC champion Conor McGregor is set to join Jake Gyllenhaal in Prime Video’s new reimagining of the classic ’80s action pic #RoadHouse | https://t.co/bdkbmc4pQM pic.twitter.com/Dul4aQgTHO — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) August 3, 2022



The new take follows a former UFC fighter (Gyllenhaal) who takes a job as a bouncer at a rough-and-tumble roadhouse in the Florida Keys, but soon discovers that not everything is what it seems in this tropical paradise

The news comes from American out Deadline and they have not revealed what McGregor's role in the flick will be.

Other actors lined up for the role are Billy Magnussen, Daniela Melchior, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Lukas Gage, Hannah Love Lanier, Travis Van Winkle, B.K. Cannon, Arturo Castro, Dominique Columbus, Beau Knapp and Bob Menery.

Fans and critics of the fighter have offered varied takes to the Dubliner's new role.

One Twitter account said: " How dare they desecrate the memory of Patrick Swayze like this"

Another said: "Road House remake, Conor, Jake. Phenomenal!"

Whilst another had another strong take by saying: "They are going to remake Roadhouse - and no doubt ruin one the most hilariously, brilliantly awful films of all time. (Including such immortal lines as “Pain don’t hurt” and “You're too stupid to have a good time.”

It will be interesting to see if McGregor becomes the next Colin Farrell or returns to the cage after deciding it's not for him