One construction company crowned Gaelic football champions at The Iron Games
Sport

One construction company crowned Gaelic football champions at The Iron Games

THE first instalment of a new sports tournament designed to raise awareness of an iron disorder prevalent among Irish people drew a large crowd over the weekend.

Sponsored by Toureen Group, The Iron Games highlight the genetic condition haemochromatosis, which causes the body to absorb too much iron from food, which can then build up to toxic - and sometimes fatal - levels.

They bring together ten teams from construction companies across the country to compete for four Iron Cups – in seven-a-side soccer, hurling, Gaelic football and golf.

The Iron Games Gaelic football champions, the Toureen Group (Pictures: Beth Keeley, The Irish Post)
Advertisement

On Saturday, August 11 more than 100 players turned out at the McGovern Park grounds in Ruislip to take part in the Gaelic football challenge.

The final came down to an exciting match between Toureen Group and John Reddington Limited on the day, with Toureen ultimately taking the cup.

Irish Embassy representative Celine Potter and Tony McGovern were on hand to present medals and cups to the finalists.

A special prize of a mini digger remains up for grabs for any of the competing contractors whose teams can manage to win all three of the remaining cups.

Toureen Group battle it out with Oliver Connell & Son at the tournament in Ruislip

“We are very thankful to the London GAA, in particular John Lacey, Mark Gottsche and Anne Hutchins, for allowing us to host the first stage of the games at McGovern Park in Ruislip,” a Toureen Group spokesperson said.

Advertisement

“A lot of thanks needs to go the volunteers who helped organise the games in both the lead up to the event and on the day also. There were lots of helping hands which did not go unnoticed, as the event was executed like clockwork.”

The Danny Sullivan Group team

David Head, CEO at Haemochromatosis UK, was also at the event, which boasts an important fundraising element.

The organisers are hoping to help the charity reach its £300,000 target to fund a new three-year Genetic Haemochromatosis Education Programme (GHEP).

The Tribesmen team at The Iron Games
Advertisement

“The Iron Games are hugely significant for us,” said Mr Head.

“The money raised will truly be a game changer for the charity and will enhance or work educating healthcare professionals about genetic haemochromatosis, especially in Irish families.”

The Ground Construction Ltd team

Following the football action, players and spectators enjoyed some food and entertainment by The Biblecode Sundays.

The next instalment of the tournament takes place on August 31.

The companies taking place in The Iron Games 2018 are as follows:

Advertisement
  • Toureen Group
  • Murphy Group
  • Oliver Connell & Son
  • Ground Construction Ltd
  • John Reddington Ltd
  • Carey Group
  • Danny Sullivan Group
  • Mitchellson
  • ECL Civil Engineering
  • Getjar
  • The Tribesmen (Addington Formwork, P. Colohan & Co. Ltd, PJ Keary, ASM Recycling)

Other partners of The Iron Games include:

  • Pod-Trak
  • McGee Group
  • Owen Fabrications
  • Irish in Britain

The Irish Post is media partner to The Iron Games.

The Murphy Group team

Advertisement
Tournament finalists, the John Reddington Ltd team

The Mitchellson team

The ECL Civil Engineering team

See More: Gaelic Football, Haemochromatosis UK, Ruislip, The Iron Games, Toureen Group

Related

Dublin GAA stars looking to put on masterful display in London
Sport 1 month ago

Dublin GAA stars looking to put on masterful display in London

By: Stephen Mahon

Teenage boy from Kerry dies after suffering serious injury during Gaelic football match
Sport 5 months ago

Teenage boy from Kerry dies after suffering serious injury during Gaelic football match

By: Aidan Lonergan

Irish rugby legend Brian O'Driscoll says Ireland would have to give up Gaelic football to match the All Blacks
News 1 year ago

Irish rugby legend Brian O'Driscoll says Ireland would have to give up Gaelic football to match the All Blacks

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

A GAA-focused break in Dublin offers match day memories and more
Life & Style 42 minutes ago

A GAA-focused break in Dublin offers match day memories and more

By: Sarah Murphy

One of the great true crime mysteries of the 20th century may have finally been solved
News 48 minutes ago

One of the great true crime mysteries of the 20th century may have finally been solved

By: Jack Beresford

Men posing as garda detectives attempt to con elderly widow out of money
News 1 hour ago

Men posing as garda detectives attempt to con elderly widow out of money

By: Ryan Price

Comedian Jason Byrne to split from wife of 14 years
News 1 hour ago

Comedian Jason Byrne to split from wife of 14 years

By: Rebecca Keane

President Michael D. Higgins to address Civil Rights Festival in Derry
News 2 hours ago

President Michael D. Higgins to address Civil Rights Festival in Derry

By: Ryan Price