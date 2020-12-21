CURSE CONTINUES: Mayo’s hopes dashed as Dublin secure six-in-a-row
CURSE CONTINUES: Mayo’s hopes dashed as Dublin secure six-in-a-row

Michael Darragh MacAuley of Dublin lifts the Sam Maguire Cup

MAYO’S hopes of beating rivals Dublin at Croke Park were dashed over the weekend, with the latter taking the All Ireland Senior Football title for the sixth year in a row.

The much anticipated clash, held on Saturday, December 19, saw a determined Mayo side give their all - but they were ultimately outclassed by Dublin, who succeeded with a final score of 2-14 to 0-15.

Brian Fenton of Dublin in action against Diarmuid O'Connor of Mayo during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final (Photo By Seb Daly/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

It means Mayo’s ‘curse’ continues, with the western county having failed to win the Sam Maguire Cup since 1951.

Aidan O'Shea of Mayo during the closing stages of the All-Ireland Final

Despite reaching nine All-Ireland Finals since 1989, Mayo have consistently lost out at the final hurdle.

Dublin's Robert McDaid, left, and James Doran celebrate their victory at Croke Park on Saturday, December 19

Many attribute their losses to a 'curse' received in 1951, from a priest -or a witch, depending on which version of the story you've heard – who promised they would not win another championship until the last member of the 1951 team had died.

