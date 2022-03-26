Declan Kidney has named his starting 15 for London Irish's annual St. Patrick's Party
Declan Kidney has named his starting 15 for London Irish's annual St. Patrick's Party

BRENTFORD, ENGLAND - MARCH 18: Hugh O'Sullivan of London Irish scores a penalty during the Premiership Rugby Cup match between London Irish and Harlequins at Brentford Community Stadium on March 18, 2022 in Brentford, England. (Photo by Christopher Lee/Getty Images)

DECLAN KIDNEY has named the London Irish side for the Northampton Saints game in the Brentford Community Stadium. The exiles will have their famed St.Patricks Party today also.



The squad looks like this 

Will Goodrick-Clarke starts to make his 50th appearance and is joined in the front row by Agustin Creevy and Ollie Hoskins.

Chunya Munga and Rob Simmons are named in the second row.

Matt Rogerson captains the team from the six jersey and is joined in the back row by Juan Martin Gonzalez and Ireland's Seán O’Brien.

Nick Phipps and Paddy Jackson are the London Irish halfback duo. 

Benhard van Rensburg and Lucio Cinti make up the centre's roles .

Ollie Hassell-Collins, Kyle Rowe and James Stokes(fullback) start in the back three.

Director of Rugby Kidney said yesterday

“Tomorrow’s match is a big occasion for the players, supporters and staff alike,” “The St Patrick’s Party is etched into the club’s DNA, and we are aware of how much it means to everyone involved.

“Northampton are a side that play an exciting brand of rugby, which will add to the excitement of the day. It has the makings for a great day and a good game of rugby.”

London Irish are currently sixth in the 13-team Gallagher Premiership standings with 53 points after 19 matches.

Northampton Saints find themselves in eighth place with 48 points, but have only played 18 games.

Also details of London Irish's party can be found here

Here are some of the details for the day that can be found on the London Irish website



LONDON IRISH

15 James Stokes, 14 Kyle Rowe, 13 Lucio Cinti, 12 Benhard van Rensburg, 11 Ollie Hassell-Collins, 10 Paddy Jackson, 9 Nick Phipps, 1 Will Goodrick-Clarke, 2 Agustin Creevy, 3 Ollie Hoskins, 4 Chunya Munga, 5 Rob Simmons, 6 Matt Rogerson (captain), 7 Juan Martin Gonzalez, 8 Seán O’Brien.

Substitutes: 16 Matt Cornish, 17 Facundo Gigena, 18 Luke Green, 19 George Nott, 20 Tom Pearson, 21 Olly Cracknell, 22 Ben White, 23 Tom Parton

