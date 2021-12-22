Declan Kidney remains coy on Munster coach links
Sport

Declan Kidney remains coy on Munster coach links

EXETER, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 23: Declan Kidney, Director of Rugby of London Irish looks on prior to the Gallagher Premiership Rugby match between Exeter Chiefs and London Irish at Sandy Park on October 23, 2021 in Exeter, England. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

FORMER IRELAND coach Declan Kidney has stayed tight-lipped on potential return to Munster next season. 

The current London Irish director has been linked with replacing the outgoing Munster boss Johann van Graan, who is set to join Bath. Kidney has been London Irish's director of rugby since 2018.

Kidney has had two spells at Munster and did not rule out a third stint at the province, but opted not to say anything out of respect for his bosses at London Irish.

The Cork native had Heineken Cup successes in 2006 and 2008 with Munster and would be a popular appointment with Munster fans. He also won a Grand Slam with Ireland and other honors.

The 62-year-old former Ireland head coach spoke today and hasn't quashed the rumors, but he remains focused on getting London Irish, who are currently seventh in the Premiership table up it.

“Look, jobs like that and positions like that, there is always going to be speculation,” Kidney said.

“I'm very happy here in London Irish and I really enjoy working with the lads.

“I have too much respect for my present job, too much respect for Munster, for the IRFU, to be getting into any hypothetical conversation.”

WORCESTER, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 18: Declan Kidney, Director of Rugby of London Irish Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

See More: Declan Kidney, Munster, Rugby

Related

'PLAYERS ARE PERFORMERS’ London Irish prepare for fans' long-awaited return to stadium for Exeter clash
Sport 7 months ago

'PLAYERS ARE PERFORMERS’ London Irish prepare for fans' long-awaited return to stadium for Exeter clash

By: Myles McDevitt

PIVOTAL MOMENT: London Irish's return to the capital could see them turn a corner
Sport 8 months ago

PIVOTAL MOMENT: London Irish's return to the capital could see them turn a corner

By: Myles McDevitt

Paddy Jackson: Former Ireland fly-half officially signs for London Irish
News 2 years ago

Paddy Jackson: Former Ireland fly-half officially signs for London Irish

By: Aidan Lonergan

Latest

Trial of Tyrone man accused in Vietnamese migrant smuggling case delayed to 2023
News 1 hour ago

Trial of Tyrone man accused in Vietnamese migrant smuggling case delayed to 2023

By: Connell McHugh

‘GET JABBED’: Irish Ambassador to Britain celebrates ‘year of the vaccine’ in annual festive message
News 1 hour ago

‘GET JABBED’: Irish Ambassador to Britain celebrates ‘year of the vaccine’ in annual festive message

By: Fiona Audley

Kevin Potts is the new IRFU CEO
Sport 3 hours ago

Kevin Potts is the new IRFU CEO

By: Conor O'Donoghue

All the sport on tv for Christmas and where to watch it
Sport 4 hours ago

All the sport on tv for Christmas and where to watch it

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Exploring Irish Mythology: Changelings
Life & Style 4 hours ago

Exploring Irish Mythology: Changelings

By: Irish Post