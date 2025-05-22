Dublin Airport jibes Man United fans after Europa League defeat by Spurs

DUBLIN AIRPORT issued a gentle jibe to Manchester United fans this morning following their Europa League defeat by Tottenham Hotspurs last night.

Spurs fans watched on in disbelief as the team won their first trophy in over 17 years by beating Premier League rivals 1-0 at the Estadio de San Mames in Bilbao, Spain.

A first half goal by Brennan Johnson sealed victory for Ange Postecoglou's team, which secures them a place in next season's prestigious Champions League.

This morning Dublin Airport acknowledged the win by posting an image showing an empty airport, captioned ‘Irish Manchester United fans heading to Champions League games next season’.

Irish Manchester United fans heading to Champions League games next season pic.twitter.com/nld8FSdRjY — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) May 21, 2025

Most fans saw the funny side, although others claimed the airline should ‘leave the jokes to Ryanair”.

The airport later suggested that “football teams are like planes, they go up and down”, adding that Manchester United would be “up again soon”.