Dublin Marathon star says winning race was ‘best day of her life’

DUBLIN Marathon winner Judith Storm claims winning the race over the weekend was the “best day” of her life.

The mother-of-four, who has triplets, was the first woman to cross the finish line during the Irish Life Dublin Marathon on Sunday, October 25.

Born in Scotland, the 39-year-old moved to Northern Ireland 16 years ago.

Storm first lived in Belfast before moving to Derry, where she runs with City of Derry Spartans AC.

She only took up running four years ago and admits she “couldn’t believe” sher won over the weekend.

“I don’t think I’ll remember today at all, because it’s such a blur,” Storm said after the race.

“I can’t believe it. I’m delighted, it’s the best day of my life, apart from having my kids,” she added.

The runner hopes to use her moment in the spotlight encourage other mothers to take up the sport.

“I didn’t do any exercise growing up at all, I should’ve maybe,” she explained.

“I bought a bike during Covid just to get out of the house from the triplets,” she added.

“I’ve an addictive personality. When we moved to Derry and the kids went to school then I joined the running club.

“Everyone can start, that’s the message I’d like to get across to women with kids, you can achieve things for yourself.”

Storm completed the race in 2:35:46, just twelve seconds clear of her closest competitor Sorcha Nic Dhomhnaill, of West Limerick AC, who completed the race in 2:35:48, who had led for much of the way.

Meghan Ryan (Dundrum South Dublin AC), who won the Irish Life Dublin Half Marathon last month, claimed national bronze in 2:40:47.

Hugh Armstrong, of Ballina AC, was the first man to cross the finish line on Sunday.

A former national champion over the half marathon distance, Armstrong took gold on the day in 2:14:51.

“It’s great to win the title,” Armstrong said after the race.

“It’s great to win the cup. Conditions were very tough out there, there was a storm blowing and it was very windy, so I just tried to race and get the win, didn’t worry too much about the time.”

He added: “The marathon title in Dublin is one of the best to win. I don’t think we’ve had a win for Ballina Athletics Club like this before, I don’t know if a Mayo man has won this either.”

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