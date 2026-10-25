Investigation launched to identify youths who attacked police in Co. Derry

AN INVESTIGATION has been launched after police came under attack from masked youths in Co. Derry.

Superintendent Claire Hamilton said officers were in the Creevagh Heights area on Friday as part of a policing operation when youths began to gather and threaten police.

Officers were subsequently attacked and while no injuries were reported, two police vehicles were damaged during the disturbances.

"Some of the youths were wearing masks, some were also armed with weapons, while some had tins of paint and fireworks," said Supt Hamilton.

"They subsequently proceeded to throw items, including stones and bottles, at officers, causing damage to two police vehicles."

She added: "This is completely unacceptable behaviour — attacking officers while they're performing duties to protect the public — and we know it is not welcomed by the wider community."

Crowds dispersed at around 11.30pm and no further reports of disturbance were received overnight.

Supt Hamilton said on Saturday that an investigation has been launched into the disturbances and evidence gathered during the incident will be reviewed in order to identify those involved.

"Our engagement with local representatives around these issues is ongoing as we work to keep everyone safe, including our own officers who continually put themselves in harm's way to protect the community," she said.

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