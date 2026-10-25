Gardaí release details of man found dead at Dublin recycling centre in bid to identify him

GARDAÍ have released further details about a man whose body was found at a Dublin recycling centre as they look to identify him.

The body was discovered shortly before 1am on Saturday at the Greyhound Recycling facility in Clondalkin, Dublin 22.

However, in a statement this afternoon, gardaí said the body could have been at the site for several days.

"The scene of the recycling centre has been examined and is now concluded," read the statement.

"The post mortem has been completed, the results of which are not been released for operational reasons.

"The investigation team are seeking the public's assistance in trying to identify the deceased.

"It is believed that the body of the man has been at the recycling centre for a number of days."

Gardaí said they believe the man is aged between 20 and 50.

He is of slim build with a white complexion, brown/blonde hair and has no tattoos.

The man was wearing a white Adidas T-shirt with three light-blue stripes on each shoulder, a blue Nike sweatshirt/jumper, grey Nike tracksuit bottoms and a navy/white Adidas tracksuit top.

Anyone who may have information on the man's identity or who can assist the investigation is asked to contact gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ronanstown Garda Station on 01 666 7700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

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