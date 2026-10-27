Pensioner dies in hospital weeks after collision

A PENSIONER has died in hospital weeks after being involved in a collision in Co. Down.

The two-vehicle incident happened in Newry on the morning of October 1.

Three people involved were taken to hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the collision.

One of them, a man aged in his 80s, has since died, the police force has confirmed.

“Police received a report at approximately 11.30am of a two-vehicle collision involving a grey Citroen C3 and a red Renault Clio on the A1, at the junction of the Derrycraw Rd,” Detective Inspector Stewart, from the Police Service’s Collision Investigation Unit, confirmed this week.

“Officers attended, alongside colleagues from other emergency services and three people were taken to hospital,” he added.

“Sadly, the driver of the Citroen died in hospital on Saturday, October 24.”

The police force has urged anyone with information to contact them.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or to anyone with dash-cam or other footage that could assist with enquiries, to contact police using the witness appeal form quoting reference 560 01/10/26 or call 101,” Det Insp Stewart added.

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