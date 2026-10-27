Pensioner dies in hospital weeks after collision
News

Pensioner dies in hospital weeks after collision

A PENSIONER has died in hospital weeks after being involved in a collision in Co. Down.

The two-vehicle incident happened in Newry on the morning of October 1.

Three people involved were taken to hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the collision.

One of them, a man aged in his 80s, has since died, the police force has confirmed.

The incident happened on the A1, at the junction of the Derrycraw Rd

“Police received a report at approximately 11.30am of a two-vehicle collision involving a grey Citroen C3 and a red Renault Clio on the A1, at the junction of the Derrycraw Rd,” Detective Inspector Stewart, from the Police Service’s Collision Investigation Unit, confirmed this week.

“Officers attended, alongside colleagues from other emergency services and three people were taken to hospital,” he added.

“Sadly, the driver of the Citroen died in hospital on Saturday, October 24.”

The police force has urged anyone with information to contact them.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or to anyone with dash-cam or other footage that could assist with enquiries, to contact police using the witness appeal form quoting reference 560 01/10/26 or call 101,” Det Insp Stewart added.

Everything from irishpost.com and the print edition is available on the Irish Post App — plus more! Download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today.

See More: Collision, Newry, Pensioner

Related
News 4 days ago

Pedestrian dies following collision in Co. Cork

By: Fiona Audley

News 6 days ago

Witness appeal after cyclist seriously injured in Co. Cork collision

By: Fiona Audley

News 6 days ago

Young man dies following four-vehicle collision in Newry

By: Fiona Audley

Latest
News 2 days ago

Arrest after woman in her 60s dies in Co. Antrim collision

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 2 days ago

Dónal Lunny: the man who changed the sound of Ireland

By: Mal Rogers

News 2 days ago

Brian O'Driscoll to receive Irish Post award

By: Irish Post

Entertainment 2 days ago

The Weekly Irish Post Quiz....

By: Irish Post

Travel 2 days ago

Dancing with the snow

By: Sophie Tall

Comment 2 days ago

When division and discord wins votes

By: Malachi O'Doherty