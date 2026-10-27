Date paid leave for domestic abuse victims comes into effect confirmed

THE DATE has been confirmed when a new paid leave for domestic abuse victims will come into effect.

Victims will have the right to 10 days paid ‘safe leave’ under new legislation being implemented in Northern Ireland.

The rules, which fall under the Good Jobs agenda, will take effect from April 2027 it was confirmed this week.

Under the guidelines, the entitlement will be separate to an employee’s annual leave and can be taken flexibly, including as half days.

All employees will be entitled to the full 10 days per year regardless of whether they are a full or part time worker.

“No one experiencing domestic abuse should ever have to choose between their safety and their financial security,” Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald said.

“Following consultation, I am setting out clear decisions on how this important new employment right will work in practice.”

She explained: “All eligible employees and workers will be entitled to 10 days of Safe Leave, paid at their normal rate of pay, whether they work full-time or part-time.

“It will be available from the first day of employment and can be taken flexibly, including in half-days.”

She added: “Crucially, people accessing Safe Leave will not have to disclose the particular reason for taking it or details of the abuse they have experienced.

“I want this entitlement to be straightforward to access, while ensuring people are treated with sensitivity, dignity and respect and that their privacy is protected.

“These decisions reflect the purpose of this legislation: to provide victims and survivors with practical support at a time when they may need it most, and to do so with respect and compassion.”

Under the plans domestic abuse will be defined “broadly, covering the full spectrum of behaviours consulted on and encompassing both single incidents and patterns of behaviour”, Minister Archibald’s department explained.

Safe Leave will also be paid at the employee or worker’s normal rate of pay.

“We are now moving forward with the regulations and guidance needed to put this new right into practice,” Minister Archibald confirmed.

“Subject to the necessary Assembly processes and scrutiny, I remain committed to having the regulations in place before the end of the mandate, with Safe Leave coming into effect in April 2027.”

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